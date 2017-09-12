Tech21 cases for the Galaxy Note 8 protect your $1000 investment [Video]

The Galaxy Note 8 is arguably one of the most beautifully designed phones of 2017, but that beauty (along with features like wireless charging) comes at the cost of durability with a glass back. As always, there are hundreds of accessory brands making cases for Samsung’s new flagship, and Tech21 sent us a few to check out.

The accessories we received are the Impact Shield anti-scratch screen protector, the Evo Wallet, and the Evo Check. Regardless of which case you use, the Impact Shield should work just fine, providing protection from scratches as well as some resistance from drops, thanks to its BulletShield material.

The Evo Check is the more traditional of the two cases; a slim rubberized cover made up of three layers. The ribbed inner lining (Tech21 calls this FlexShock) absorbs shock from drops while the skeletal frame deflects it away from the phone, and the outer layer protects the back from scratches. The buttons on the Evo Check are stiffer than I prefer, but there are at least still cutouts for each port at the top and bottom of the Note 8.

The Evo Wallet is pretty similar to the Evo Check with the same three-layer protection, but as the name implies, it features card slots on a folio-style flipout cover for credit cards or IDs. There’s a thin flap covering the inside of the cover to keep your cards hidden as well as prevent them from falling out during use, and two small magnets keep the flap in place.

Cases are a dime a dozen these days, but it’s good to see some options for one of the most expensive phones on the market. We’ll have more Galaxy Note 8 coverage, including our full review, in the coming days.