Google News adds ‘Community Updates’ to keep you up-to-date on local events

This June, Google News on the web received a big Material redesign that simplified navigation and offered more perspectives, especially from local sources. The site is now adding a new feature that builds on the latter improvement: Community Updates.

Google News has long had a focus on “highlighting local information and publications.” June’s redesign featured a “Local” tab that better allowed users to find information about their surrounding area and community. Machine learning was used to find sources publishing local content, including “hyperlocal bloggers and high school newspapers.”

The new “Community Updates” are found within the Local tab and focuses on highlighting events that are happening in your area, like “a fun gig in the local park, an important school board meeting, or a community clean up down the road from your house.”

We hope Community Updates will make Google News even more useful, so that you’re not worried about missing out on cool events and opportunities around you.

This feature is first launching in the U.S. and only when the website is set to English. It will be coming to the Google News & Weather app “later this fall.”

