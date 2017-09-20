9to5Toys Last Call: Synology 2-Bay NAS $150, Samsung 32″ Monitor $230, Anker SmartCharge w/ FM Transmitter $24, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

JBL’s Clip 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker 20% off at Amazon: $40 shipped

Store everything with the Synology DiskStation 2-bay NAS server for $150

Samsung 32-inch Curved 1080p Monitor w/ HDMI input drops to $230 (Reg. $350)

Smartphone Accessories: Anker SmartCharge Car Kit w/ FM Transmitter $24, more

Garmin’s fenix 3 GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor $300 (25% off)

UE MEGABOOM Speaker packs 20 hours of battery life for $172 shipped (Reg. $300)

LG’s 60-inch 4K HDR Ultra HDTV sports 4 HDMI inputs, webOS 3.0 for $749

Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers

The best work bags and briefcases under $100

Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.

Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger

Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price

Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room