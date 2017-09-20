Upcoming update to Nest Cam IQ Indoor will add Google Assistant to the 4K security camera

Back in May, Nest announced the Nest Cam IQ — a high-end security camera that records in 4K and features smart detection features that leverage machine learning. Along with the launch of an “Outdoor” model today, the now dubbed “Indoor” variant will soon be updated with the Google Assistant.

It might seem unfeasible from a technical standpoint for a security camera to run an assistant, but the Nest Cam IQ Indoor already features a three microphone array with noise cancellation and echo suppression, as well as a “powerful speaker” that is used to scare away intruders.

Given how this Nest Cam IQ is mostly used inside, hooked up to power, and already recording audio, adding the Assistant makes a lot of sense. In terms of functionality, Nest notes being able “to ask questions, control the home, and manage tasks.” Given the lack of a button, the Nest Cam IQ will probably be triggered via a hotword.

It’s unclear whether the camera will become a full-featured speaker with music streaming and audio playback as that might diminish the security features.

Nest notes that the Cam IQ Indoor will be the “first security camera to have the Google Assistant built in.” It is coming via a free software update to all current and new customers this winter.

We noted in our review that the Nest Cam IQ is a good camera, but quite expensive. Hopefully, the added functionality will make the premium Nest camera a better deal.

