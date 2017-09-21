9to5Toys Lunch Break: TP-Link Smart Home Sale, Seagate 6TB External HDD 2-pack $240, Bose QC 35 II unveiling, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save on TP-Link smart home and networking essentials from $8, today only
Score a 2-pack of Seagate 6TB Backup Hub External Hard Drives for $240 shipped
Bose QuietComfort 35 II go official with Google Assistant built-in, available today for $349
Logitech’s highly-rated G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse now $35 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics Bluetooth Dual 3W Speaker $16, more
Take your gaming to the next level w/ LG’s 24-inch 144Hz Monitor for $195
The best work bags and briefcases under $100
Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance with this promo code
9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Daily Deals: Amazon Tap Portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Speaker $80, Logitech MK570 Keyboard and Mouse $35, more
Keep your Wi-Fi running when the power’s out w/ the APC 650VA UPS for $44.50 (Reg. $65)
- Canon’s new DSLR refurb sale takes up to $450 off: T5i w/ 18-55mm lens $399, more
- Here’s a HomeKit-enabled Smart Surge Protector w/ USB for $47 shipped
- Sperry Sale takes up to 50% off boat shoes, sneakers, more + free shipping
- Polk Audio SB1 Wireless Soundbar & Subwoofer drops to $200 (Reg. $400)
- Today only, Sony Ultra-slim Sound Bar with Bluetooth for $120 (Reg. $200)
- Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
- PlayStation 4 Pro + Destiny 2 for $400 shipped ($460 value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Battlefield 4 + Hardline $10, Madden NFL 15 $1, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Alto’s Adventure, Infinity Blade, more
- Construction Simulator 2 matching App Store low at 50% off: $2 (Reg. $4)
- DirecTV Now offers a free one-month trial to its streaming service ($35+ value)
- Rockport Outlet cuts up to 70% off boots and more + free shipping
- ECOVACS N79 Robotic Vacuum can be controlled w/ your iPhone for $160
- Insignia Multi-function 6-Quart Pressure Cooker drops to $40 shipped (today only)
- Love With Food Sends You Healthy Snacks Every Month for $8
- Digital or Print Magazines starting at only $3.75 at Amazon today only
- Kershaw’s Blackwash Stainless Steel Knife w/ SpeedSafe just $14 Prime shipped
- Lucky Brand Event: 50% off sale items including jeans, jackets, shirts, more
- True Religion Private Sale Event cuts up to 60% off jeans, sweatshirts, more
- FitDesk’s Elliptical slides right under your table for at-work exercise, now $67
- Save $209 on Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Air, now $790
- Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $259 discount, now $940
- Increase your desk space with this Aluminum MacBook Riser Stand for $22
- Save $699 on Apple’s 2015 5K 27-inch iMac, now $1,600 shipped
- Score a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 now at Amazon (15% off music, apps, more)
- Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors
- Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable
- Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer
- T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X
- Target details iPhone 8/Plus pre-orders: up to $200 w/ trade, $120 gift card, more
- Grab Hitman, Lara Croft & Deus Ex GO for just $2 right now (up to $15 value)
- Vendetta Online for iOS goes free for first time ever (Reg. $1)
- Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS hits lowest price ever at $3 (Reg. $7)
- Sega’s fantasy Golden Axe beat’em up on iOS free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Streaks Workout free for very first time (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers
How-to: organize your pantry with these essentials
Cubroid teaches your kids coding with LEGO-compatible blocks
Aire is a voice-controlled security drone that keeps an eye on your home while you’re away
- AOC’s latest 32-inch gaming monitor sports USB hubs, HDMI and more
- Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
- Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price
- Loop’s 10-inch display brings all your beloved family photos into your living room
- Ydrive is the first 1TB wireless storage solution for streaming to your devices
- Sony TGS 2017: Monster Hunter World, Left Alive, Final Fantasy, more [Video]
- Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life
- DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now
- GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker
- How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors
- 8bitdo has a new retro-inspired Bluetooth controller for the Switch you can preorder now
- Hackers uncover a hidden version of NES Golf buried on Nintendo Switch
- Maunzi is a robot that children can build w/ LEGO and control using a smartphone
- Arrow Smartwatch brings a 360-degree rotatable HD camera to your wrist
- Cinera aims to bring a better movie watching experience to your living room
- Nintendo unveils the new Super Mario Odyssey Switch Bundle + more [Video]
- Pelican’s Kevlar Shield Case for iPhone X + new iPhone 8/Plus models
- Pad & Quill launches new aged leather iPhone 8/Plus & X wallet cases + more
- Nintendo brings its classic arcade games to Switch: Mario Bros, Punch Out, more
- Powerup Dart is an app-controlled motorized paper airplane that does tricks
- Polaroid pays homage to its past with new OneStep 2 Instant-film Camera