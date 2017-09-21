Headphones with Google Assistant built-in arrive starting today with the Bose QC35 II

Google has been working on a project to bring Assistant to headphones for quite some time, and we’ve learned a lot about it in the past few months. Today, though, Google has officially unveiled this new integration, and it starts with the Bose QC35 II.

Assistant’s integration with headphones is built into the headphones themselves, but relies on a connection to your smartphone — either Android or iOS through the Assistant app.

The idea behind Assistant on headphones is to fill in those “in between” moments where you might not want to pull out their phone, but also aren’t in an area where an Assistant-smart speaker is available.

The first pair of headphones coming with Assistant is, unsurprisingly, the Bose QC35 II. This refresh to some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market goes on sale starting today for $349.

Once connected over Bluetooth and set up through Assistant, the Bose QC35 II can use Assistant in a few different ways, first and foremost through the new Action button.

The Action button activates Assistant with a quick press and hold, similar to activating Bixby on a new Samsung phone. From there you’ll have the full Google Assistant at your service. That includes, of course, listening to music and podcasts, but it also includes news from curated audio sources. Users can select from a variety of sources including CNBC, CNN, NPR, and more.

Stay connected to what matters: Hear your incoming messages, calendar events and more, automatically, right from your headphones. So if you're listening to your favorite song and you get a text, your Assistant can read it to you, no extra steps.

Along with that, Assistant on headphones will read out text messages when they arrive, as well as calendar events and more. Further, users can make phone calls or send messages with the Assistant as they would on their phone.

Bose says that its proprietary microphones on the QC35 II help it pick up commands even in crowded areas, and thanks to the company’s impressive noise cancellation, you’ll only hear your music and Assistant, and not much else.

The Action button on the QC35 II also works when Assistant isn’t being used. A simple toggle in the Bose Companion app swaps the Assistant integration with the ability to use the button for switching the noise cancellation levels.

As mentioned, the Bose QC35 II goes on sale starting today from Bose.com and various retailers. Unfortunately, they still ship with microUSB for charging instead of USB-C, but thanks to the 20-hour battery life you probably won’t be charging often. The headphones are available in black and silver for $349.