Setting and managing Reminders finally coming to Google Home

Since launch, Google Home has been missing one seemingly straightforward feature: reminders. Fortunately, the functionality appears to be launching soon according to a new Google support document.

“Set and manage reminders on Google Home” was published earlier today and details the feature. On the Assistant smart speaker, users will be able to “set, ask about, and delete reminders.” These are same reminders found in the Google app and as such allows users to keep a unified list across Android, iOS, and Home.

Reminders work with Home’s multi-user support and allow multiple people/accounts to manage their lists. At the moment, creating time-based and recurring time-based reminders are supported, with location reminders “coming soon.”

Users can then ask about upcoming reminders and those set for a certain day, as well as search by title. There is also the ability to delete single or upcoming reminders. Reminders can be disabled completely on the speaker through the Home app.

Google notes that reminders are available in English in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. In our brief testing, the functionality is not yet live, but Google will likely rollout the feature server-side in the coming days given the existence of the support document.

