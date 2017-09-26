WordPress now integrates with Google Photos for easier uploads

I think it’s safe to say that Google Photos is the best service offered by the company, and it just keeps getting better. Today, WordPress has announced a new partnership with Google Photos that makes it easier than ever for bloggers to upload their images.

Starting today, WordPress.com users can directly integrate their Google Photos libraries with their WordPress account. This will allow direct uploads to their blog posts or pages. After connecting the account for the first time, selecting “Photos from your Google Photos library” on the Media Library will pull all recent shots from your connected account. Once a photo is selected, it can be copied directly to the media library for use on the site.

Google’s advanced search functions also work directly with the WordPress library with simple search terms finding relevant photos within the account. Plans and sites that support videos will even be able to pull that content directly.

If your WordPress site is self-hosted, you can still take advantage of this integration thanks to the Jetpack plugin. That functionality is also available now.

