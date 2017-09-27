9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G4 16GB $120, Google Pixel (refurb) $350, Google Home + Phillips Hue Starter Kit $179, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Motorola’s Moto G Android Smartphone goes to $120 shipped at Amazon and B&H
Google Pixel/XL (refurb) from $350 (Reg. $450+) | Woot
Daily Deals: Google Home & Philips Hue Color Starter Kit $179, more
Anker’s Nebula iOS/Android-Ready Portable Projector: $449 shipped ($150 off)
Smartphone Accessories: Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger $7, more
Amazon has 30% off Logitech Mac/PC Accessories from $12: keyboards, mice, more
Go 4K with AOC’s 60Hz UHD Monitor w/ HDMI inputs for $260 shipped
How-to: Build a $35 retro video game console with Raspberry Pi 3 + RetroPie
Hands-on: QardioBase2 smart scale is the perfect weight-logging iPhone companion
9to5Rewards: Twelve South iPhone 8 bundle – cases, docks, more [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Bring ideas to life with the Monoprice Maker Select 3D v2 Printer for $255 (Reg. $300)
- LIFX unveils new modular LED Lighting Panel system with HomeKit support and more
- Made in the USA Green Toys from $7 at Amazon: Stackable Set, more
- Pop your next bottle in style w/ the Secura Stainless Steel Electric Wine Opener for $20
- Stuart Weitzman footwear is up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack during its Flash Sale
- Shopbop takes 20% off sitewide Tory Burch, Stewart Weitzman, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mileage Log+, Space Harrier II Classic, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein Two Pack $20, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 $25, more
- Foot Locker Sale extra 20% off sitewide: Nike, PUMA, adidas, Under Armour, more
- The Klipsch 12-inch Wireless Subwoofer now $250 off for today only
- Enjoy your music in Hi-Fi w/ the BeyerDynamic DT-900 Headphones for $169 (Reg. $250)
- LEGO Architecture Studio includes 1,200-pieces + 272-pages of designs for $113
- Pay What You Want for 40 Hours of Real Estate Investment Training and Mortgage Advice
- Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets
- Own Starship Troopers: 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray for less than $10
- Samsung 43-inch 4K UHDTV is a great buy for football season w/ 3 HDMI inputs at $399
- Amazon Eton Radio Sale: Mini Shortwave $25, Bluetooth $91, more
- Stock up on storage with this 2-pack of Seagate 4TB NAS Hard Drives for $210
- Best Buy takes $100 off current-gen iPad Pros, priced from $550
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB now $385 (Reg. $459)
- Best Buy takes $200 off previous generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular
- Pick up Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar for $199 off
- Mikey Hooks throwback iOS platformer drops to lowest price in years at $1
- Sega’s Space Harrier II Classic goes free for first time ever on iOS (Reg. $1)
- Mikey Shorts & Boots vintage-style iOS platformers drop to $1 each (Reg. $2)
- Ship Tycoon on iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $1)
- Oddworld Stranger’s Wrath on iOS/Mac from just $1 (Reg. up to $5)
- Vendetta Online for iOS goes free for first time ever (Reg. $1)
- Parallels Desktop for Mac now 15% off, starting from just $68
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Atari reveals new info about its upcoming home console + official pricing, more
Mabots is a new STEM robot set that will keep your kids entertained and learning
SNES Classic gamers can now pre-order the HORI Wireless Fighting Commander Controller
- Check out this life-size, $290+ Mega Man plush toy
- Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Line Draper James now at Nordstrom
- LEGO unveils new Batman-themed 3,400-piece Joker Manor set w/ 10 minifigures and more
- Air up your bike tires anywhere w/ the miniFumpa, a USB/battery powered air pump
- The movE cargo eBike can haul 400-pounds worth of gear, priced from $1,799
- Bose’s new SoundWear Bluetooth speaker offers personalized surround sound
- Incase integrates USB-C charging, more into new NoviConnected 4 smart luggage
- STACYC is the first electric-powered balancing bike for toddlers
- Love Hultén’s new modular boombox transforms into a vintage gaming console
- SmartHalo turns your bike into an iPhone-connected fitness tracker
- Target’s new home line Project 62 is affordable with prices starting at $3
- This BioLite FirePit keeps the smoke out of your outdoor experience
- Roku reportedly set to launch new 4K HDR Streaming Stick + more
- Bose unveils new SoundSport Free truly wireless earbuds geared towards active lifestyles
- Check out September’s coolest LEGO Ideas projects: Jurassic Park, Star Wars and more
- Canon’s M-i1 Mini Projector lets you share photos wirelessly on an 84-inch screen
- The new Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger 2017 Fall Collection is here
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II go official with Google Assistant built-in, available today for $349
- Xbox One X standard edition pre-orders go live today at all major retailers
- How-to: organize your pantry with these essentials
- Cubroid teaches your kids coding with LEGO-compatible blocks
- Aire is a voice-controlled security drone that keeps an eye on your home while you’re away
- AOC’s latest 32-inch gaming monitor sports USB hubs, HDMI and more
- Charge your iPhone from up to a foot away with Pi, a new type of wireless charger
- Amazon unveils upgraded Fire HD 10 tablet w/ 1080p display, lower price