Google Store trade-in program adds Pixel and Pixel XL values ahead of next week

Alongside the launch of a Project Fi trade-in program last week, the Google Store added a similar offer to exchange old devices for a discount that goes towards buying a new Pixel device. The Google Store’s program has now added Pixel and Pixel XL trade-in values, which are likely in preparation for next week’s product announcements.

Spotted by Android Police, the trade-in tool this morning added last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL. Depending on such factors as whether the phone can turn on and if the display is functioning without cracks, users can expect to get the following amounts toward their new phone:

Pixel 32GB: $150-$350

Pixel 128GB: $152-$360

Pixel XL 32GB: $160-$400

Pixel XL 128GB: $162-$410

Notably, Pixel XL devices in excellent condition exceed the “up to $385” trade-in value that Google initially listed for third-party devices.

It’s also worth noting that Google’s trade-in program does not apply the discount immediately to your new purchase. Rather, a refund credit is applied to your card after Google receives and looks over your old device. When you begin the trade-in, users will only receive an estimate, which could later be revised depending on the actual condition of the device.

The trade in tool is accessible from the purchasing page for the Pixel and Pixel XL. Just scroll down to the “Trade In” section under the “Storage” picker.

While the smaller Pixel 2 is expected to remain at the same starting price, the upcoming Pixel 2 XL is rumored to see a significant price bump that might make this trade-in program more attractive to future buyers.

