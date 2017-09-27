PSA: Here’s how to get access to 280-character tweets before Twitter rolls it out to all

Twitter revealed yesterday that it would be doubling the maximum length of a tweet from 140 characters to a full 280 characters. Initially, it is rolling out the new limit to a small percentage of users ahead of a wider deployment later …
But if you don’t want to wait, there’s a way to get access to 280-character tweets today. Actually, not just one way, but some of them are techier than others.
The simplest approach, as TNW reported, is to run a Snippet in Chrome to instruct Tweetdeck to give you the new limit. Yep, you read that right: the limit is actually controlled on the client side, rather than on Twitter’s own servers.
Here are the site’s instructions:
- Load up Tweetdeck at tweetdeck.twitter.com.
- Head to View, hover over the Developer menu, and select Developer Tools.
- Find Sources and click on the >> double chevrons to access Snippets.
- Once you open Snippets, click the ‘New Snippet’ button and copy/paste the following code in the empty window on the right.
TD.services.TwitterClient.prototype.makeTwitterCall=function(b,e,f,g,c,d,h){c=c||function(){};d=d||function(){};b=this.request(b,{method:f,params:Object.assign(e,{weighted_character_count:!0}),processor:g,feedType:h});return b.addCallbacks(function(a){c(a.data)},function(a){d(a.req,"",a.msg,a.req.errors)}),b}; twttrTxt=Object.assign({},twttr.txt,{isInvalidTweet:function(){return!1},getTweetLength:function(){return twttr.txt.getTweetLength.apply(this,arguments)-140}});
- Click the Play button below to run the snippet.
It’s a rather clunky solution, as it only works for the web version of Tweetdeck in Chrome, but if you really can’t wait, you can start posting 280-character tweets right away.
