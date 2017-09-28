The LG V30 is coming to the US starting on October 5 for around $800

LG announced the V30 almost a full month ago but has been pretty much silent as far as when the smartphone will become available in the US. After releasing the handset in South Korea about a week ago, LG has finally released a press release announcing that the V30 will become available in the coming weeks…

LG’s press release states that both the 64GB V30 and 128GB V30+ models will be available from “all major carriers.” By this, the company means that it will be sold by AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and US Cellular, even though it doesn’t seem like all carriers will carry the V30+ model.

Shortly after LG, both AT&T and T-Mobile released their own press releases with more information about when the handset would be available and how much it’ll cost consumers. If you’re buying it from AT&T, you can order it online starting on October 5 for $810 outright or $27 a month for 30 months on AT&T Next. The handset will available in stores starting on October 6 and for a limited time, AT&T will throw in a second V30 for free if you open a new line, purchase them both on Next, and have an “eligible” DirecTV service.

T-Mobile, on the other hand, will begin letting customers pre-order the V30 on October 5 but the device won’t go on sale officially online and in-store until October 13. For those interested in purchasing the handset, T-Mobile is charging $800 outright or $30 a month for 24 months after paying $80 at the time of purchase.

The other carriers (Verizon, Sprint, and US Cellular) have yet to announce pricing or availability for the LG V30.

Further, LG announced that the V30 and V30+ will both be covered under the “Second Year Promise” program. What this means is that both handsets will have a limited warranty for up to two years after being purchased. While it won’t cover the phones from broken displays, it will get users a new device if they’re plagued by LG’s bootlooping issues.

LG’s press release: