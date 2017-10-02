Google Contacts 2.2 changes detailed, adds large profile photos, customized list view, more

The latest update to Google Contacts has been rolling out for several weeks now, but Google today detailed all the new features. Version 2.2 brings back large contact photos, adds action buttons, and a quick way to sort contacts by labels.

Version 2.2’s biggest visual change is the return of large photos in the “Contact view.” Google notes that the switch away from tiny circular avatars was a “popular request from G Suite users.”

Meanwhile, right underneath the contact image and name are “action buttons” to quickly call, text, video chat, or email an individual. If an address is listed, there will also be a button to jump into maps and open directions. For enterprise users, there is a new Directory card to show job title, work number, manager name, and office location.

There are two changes to the Suggestions feature in the navigation drawer. Those you frequently contact with through Google products will appear in the “Add people you contact often” summary card. Additionally, merging all duplicates should be easier now thanks to a “Merge All” button right in the action bar of that section.

The last change in version 2.2 is the ability to customize your list of contacts by label. This feature was perviously only available in the “All contacts” view, but is now accessible from the main “Contacts” list. Tapping the “Customize view” button in the overflow menu takes users to a page where they can select by label which contacts are displayed.

Google Contacts 2.2 is available now via the Play Store.

