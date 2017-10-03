Instagram Stories receives new ‘interactive poll sticker’ along with new creative tool

Instagram today has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add polls to stories along with a new text/brush color picker tool.

In a blog post today, Instagram shared details about the new “interactive poll sticker” for stories.

Whether you’re trying to plan tomorrow’s outfit, choosing which class to take or figuring out where to go for dinner, now it’s easy to share a two-option poll right in your story. After you’ve taken a photo or video for your story, select the “poll” sticker and place it anywhere you’d like — you can write out your own question and even customize the poll choices.

While the polls are binary for now, results show in real-time. If you create a poll, you’ll be able to see how many votes each option received, along with the choice each voter made.

That way, you’ll be able to compare votes from the friends and followers whose opinions you trust most. And just like your story, your poll and its results will disappear after 24 hours.

Also rolling is a new color picker for text and brushes.

When you choose a color for your text or drawing tool, you’ll see a new eyedropper icon at the far left. Use it to select any color from your photo or video and apply it to your text or drawing tool.

The blog post notes that users will need to be on version 17 to see the latest features. Instagram is a free download from the Play Store.

