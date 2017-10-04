Daydream View: Improved design w/ new colors and wider field of view

At I/O 2017, Google announced a big update to their virtual reality platform codenamed Euphrates. Daydream 2.0 is launching this fall alongside a redesigned Daydream View headset from Google.

Nintendo Switch

Design-wise, Google retained the fabric design, but switched to a material that sports a smoother surface, but more notable textures. The lip between the cover and the body of the controller has been removed.

The lenses have been updated for a wider field of view.

Meanwhile, there are three new colors that come with matching Daydream Controllers. Previously, there were only two colors for the remote: gray and white. Coral (orange/pink) and Charcoal (dark gray) match the colors found on the new Google Home Mini, while Fog is a lighter gray that’s an in-between of last generation’s Slate and Snow.

This year’s Daydream View headsets cost $99, compared to last year’s $79.

Updating…