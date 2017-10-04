Google Pixel Buds: Assistant-enabled Bluetooth neckbuds from Google

After announcing the first “headphones optimized for the Google Assistant” last month, Google unveiled their own pair today. Instead of an over-the-design, the Google Pixel Buds are Bluetooth earbuds attached via a wire.

They feature a circular bud with a textured cord that loops into your ear.

Google Pixel Buds provide up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, while their charging case holds 24 hours worth of charges. The case is wrapped in a fabric material with a charging indicator inside.

The right earbud can be used to quickly access the Google Assistant, while other controls include tapping for play/pause and swiping for volume controls. There is also a real-time translation experience built with Google Translate. 40 languages are supported.

Pixel Buds are compatible with Android Marshmallow devices and above. On the Pixel, pairing is as simple as opening the charging case.

They are available in three colors for $159 that match the Pixel 2: Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue. Pre-orders begin today and are available in November.

