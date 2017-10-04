Where to buy the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL: Here’s what we know so far

Google officially unveiled both of its second generation Pixel smartphones today. While the smaller Pixel 2 isn’t much of a departure from last year’s model, the Pixel 2 XL has received a refreshed look and increased price tag. Additionally, Google has once again partnered with Verizon to be the Pixel 2’s exclusive wireless provider, but will sell the handsets unlocked at other retailers. Here’s what we know so far…

UAG Cases

Google won’t be leaving anyone out if they don’t want to buy the Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL from Verizon. Both devices will be sold unlocked through Google’s own store as well as through retailers like Best Buy. Also, if you’re on Project Fi, don’t worry as the phone will also be made available to you. Verizon is only the exclusive wireless provider for the leading mobile carriers.

Google Store

Google has already started pre-orders for the smaller Pixel 2 and larger Pixel 2XL. The Pixel 2 starts at $650 for the 64GB model while the 128GB variant will cost you $749. The Pixel 2 XL is even more costly starting at $850 for 64GB and $950 for 128GB. Thankfully, Google does offer financing if you don’t want to pay that entire amount up front.

Currently, users in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia who pre-order the device will receive a coupon code via email for a free Google Home Mini. Unfortunately, it will be 4-6 before that is sent out so if you want a Home Mini sooner than later, better to order one while they’re still in stock.

Buy the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store

Verizon

Verizon has officially published a press released detailing pricing and availability of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Pricing for each handset if bought in full remains the same as of that from the Google Store, but Verizon does offer 24-month financing. What this means is that the 64GB and 128GB Pixel 2 models will cost $27.08 and $31.24 a month. The more expensive Pixel 2 XL will cost $35.41 and $39.58 a month for the 64GB and 128GB variants.

Verizon is also throwing in a free Google Home for those who pre-order either smartphone and will give you up to $300 for trading-in select handsets.

Pre-orders for current Verizon account holders start today at 3PM ET in the My Verizon app. Everyone else can pre-order it online starting at 3AM ET on October 5. In-store orders also begin on October 5.

Project Fi

If you’re a Project Fi customer or want to be one, the carrier has already opened up pre-orders of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The prices are the same as the Google Store, but Fi does offer its own financing deals. For the 64GB model, you will pay $27/month or $34/month for the 128GB. Prices go up slightly for the Pixel 2 XL as the 64GB model will cost $34/month or $40/month for the 128GB.

Buy the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from Project Fi

T-Mobile

While T-Mobile won’t officially carry either of the new Pixel 2 smartphones, it is providing an incentive to bring yours to the carrier. According to the company’s website, T-Mobile will pay you up to 50 percent of the cost of a 64GB Pixel 2 if you start a new voice line with the company.

What this means is that as long as you purchase the phone before December 2 and create a new line with T-Mobile, the Uncarrier will send you a prepaid MasterCard with up to $325 on it.

International

Information is still pretty scarce but EE has announced it will carry the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in the UK. No word yet on pricing or availability.

Updating with more options as we find them…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: