Google Duo’s picture-in-picture mode is now officially available

- Oct. 5th 2017 7:59 am PT

Picture-in-picture mode is one of Android Oreo’s best new additions, but it hasn’t been used all that much yet. YouTube, Google Play Movies, and Google Maps are really the only notable services using it, but now Google Duo is joining that list.

This comes as absolutely no surprise, as Duo has been confirmed to be getting this functionality since it was shown off on stage at Google I/O back in May. Strangely, though, the feature was never officially added to the app during developer previews, but now it’s finally available.

Justin Uberti, technical lead for Duo, announced on Twitter last night that picture-in-picture support was finally available for Android Oreo users. As you’d expect, this functionality takes the video chat you are in and keeps it on-screen in a smaller window so you can do other things while on a call. Triggering it is as simple as hitting the home button.

