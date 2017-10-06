Google wants to use offline channels to improve Pixel 2 presence in India

The smartphone market in India is huge. In fact, behind China, it’s the second largest in the world. So, it only makes sense that Google would want to improve sales of its latest flagship devices, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, in that region. And that’s exactly what the company wants to do this year…

Rick Osterloh mentioned in an interview with Gadgets360 (via Android Authority) that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are a product built on top of what was learned from the originals. When it comes to India, he feels a big way to expand the presence of those devices is through increased marketing.

We learned quite a bit with the first Pixel in India and one of the things we’re doing is increasing our marketing investment, really to explain the product. We’ve expanded the channel and from a go-to-market perspective, we’ll be much more present this year compared to last year.

Along with that, Osterloh says he wants to increase the offline sales of the phone in retail channels.

Our focus was online last year. People tend to not buy such premium products so if people can see the device and experience it, it will help quite a bit.

As far as pricing goes in India, it’s certainly not cheap. The Pixel 2 lands at Rs. 61,000 for the 64GB model that retails at $649 here in the States. That converts to about $950, but that’s not really out of the ordinary for a premium phone in that region. Apple’s iPhone 8 lands at Rs. 64,000 for example. If you want extra storage on the smaller Pixel 2, that lands at Rs. 70,000 for 128GB. The Pixel 2 XL lands at Rs. 73,000 and Rs. 82,000 for the 64GB and 128GB models respectively.

