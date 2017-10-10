9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home $90, Anker Accessory Sale from $11, Aukey Mechanical Keyboard $25, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab the Google Home Smart Speaker for just $90 shipped
Anker’s latest Amazon promotion has USB-C gear, power banks, more from $11
Aukey’s Backlit Mechanical Keyboard is down to the lowest we’ve seen at $25
Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $28, more
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C 20100mAh Power Bank $40, more
Sharp 50-inch 4K Roku Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $380 (Reg. $500)
Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes a two-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $37, more
Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]
Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
ASUS 23-inch Frameless 1080p HDMI-equipped Monitor drops to $100 shipped
- Track your workouts w/ Garmin’s $279 Fenix 3 GPS Watch and Heart Rate Monitor
- NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
- August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
- Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- This 10800mAh Powerpack can also jump start your car for $80 shipped, more
- Step up your home theater’s audio game w/ Polk’s 5.1-Ch. Speaker System for $119 or less
- Own ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ in digital HD for just $2.50 at Amazon
- Spark Camera now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man Collections from $6, Mafia 3 $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Focused Pro for Mac, Spark Cam, more
- Free DC Comics at Amazon today! Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more
- Gift Cards up to 18% off: Toys R Us, Cabela’s, Sephora, more
- Zippo lighters and accessories from $5 highlight Amazon’s Gold Box, today only
- Home Depot Ryobi + ECHO power tool sale: 21-inch Electric Mower $299, more
- Amazon is clearing out Kenmore Elite Smart Air Conditioners, priced from $175
- ESPN magazine + digital Insider access: 2-years for just $7.75 shipped
- Banana Republic cuts 50% off sale items to revamp your wardrobe
- Jonathan Adler takes 20% off all orders during its Friends & Family Sale
- Save up to 60% off your order at JCPenney for a limited time only
- Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
- B&H takes up to $100 off iPad Pro: 10.5-inch 512GB $899, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more
- Name your price on this bundle of popular Mac utilities ($350 value)
- Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Le Havre (The Harbor) for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Earth 3D atlas & live wallpaper apps for iOS/Mac drop to just $1 ea.
- DesignLab Studio for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3+)
- Back & Forth iOS word search game free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Goat Simulator iOS games down to $1 ea: PAYDAY, GoatZ, Waste of Space, more
- Best Apple TV 4K mounts, accessories, controllers and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
- Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
- The S1 is the “World’s First Kid’s Smart Toothbrush” to teach better brushing using AR
- TUMI X Russell Westbrook luggage collection launched and it’s a must-see
- Best Console Game Releases for October: Mario Odyssey, South Park, AC Origins, more
- RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
- How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model