9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home $90, Anker Accessory Sale from $11, Aukey Mechanical Keyboard $25, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Grab the Google Home Smart Speaker for just $90 shipped

Aukey’s Backlit Mechanical Keyboard is down to the lowest we’ve seen at $25

Daily Deals: SanDisk Ultra Fit 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive $28, more

Sharp 50-inch 4K Roku Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $380 (Reg. $500)

Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]

Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set

MORE NEW DEALS:

ASUS 23-inch Frameless 1080p HDMI-equipped Monitor drops to $100 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter

LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup

The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves