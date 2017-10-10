Relay Media, which offered AMP conversion for web pages, has been acquired by Google

Relay Media, a company founded by an ex-Googler that helps publishers convert their sites to Google’s AMP format, has been acquired by Google (via TechCrunch) as was announced on the company’s website today. The company also sent an email notifying customers of the deal.

Based on the Relay Media site, it appears Google is going to shut down Relay Media itself but keep its business with current clients running in some capacity.

As the company’s site notes:

We’re excited to announce that Google has acquired Relay Media’s AMP Converter technology. Service for current customers will continue uninterrupted as we transition the Relay Media AMP Converter to Google’s infrastructure. We’re pausing new publisher onboarding as we focus on the integration effort.

An email sent to customers offered just a tiny bit more detail:

There’s no detailed roadmap for how the Converter may evolve over time, but we can assure you that if there’s a material change, you’ll get at least 90 days advance notice so that you can plan accordingly.

There’s no word as of now just how much Google paid to acquire the company.

For those out of the loop, Google’s AMP standard hopes to make web pages load faster on mobile devices. Many media outlets in particular have opted to use the technology so that users navigating to their sites via Google search can benefit from faster page load times and other benefits.

It seems logical that Relay would be picked up by Google — a small company offering services in a tiny niche like this probably wouldn’t last too long on its own. And the service is probably something Google would like to do themselves or would hope wouldn’t be necessary in the first place.