9to5Toys Lunch Break: Galaxy S8+ (unlocked) $580, Logitech Wireless Keyboard $18, LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $499, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Daily Deals: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard $18, Sideclick Remote Attachment for Apple TV $20, more

LG UltraWide Monitor offers 34-inches of screen real estate for $499 (Reg. up to $730)

Track steps and more with the Garmin Vivomove Activity Tracker for $46

Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]

How-to: Hack the SNES Classic Edition and add more games [Video]

Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set

MORE NEW DEALS:

Nike Flash Sale: up to 40% off Flyknit, Rosche, Jordan, Free RN and more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories

August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now

Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more