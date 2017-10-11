Google Duo 20 preps Google Cast support and sending audio/video messages [APK Teardown]

Google Duo has seen a number of big updates in recent weeks, like picture-in-picture officially launching and deeper integration with the Pixel’s phone dialer. Version 20 is now rolling out and it reveals Google working on screen sharing, new security features, and more.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Google Cast

For the most part, video calls only leverage the front-facing camera and look fine on phone screens. However, footage captured by rear cameras often look underwhelming on a smaller display. That’s why Duo is working on letting users Google Cast their video call to a larger Chromecast-connected screen.

<string name=”toggle_screensharing”>Start or stop screen sharing</string>

While the string above notes “screen sharing,” we believe that it is referring to Casting rather than the traditional sharing of what’s on your phone’s screen with another person. Meanwhile, version 20 also adds a Google Cast icon.

Voice and Audio messages

Beginning in version 19, Duo began working on the ability to send voice and audio messages if a person does not pick up. So far, we’ve been able to enable a new send button when dialing a contact that would let users record their message and send it to that recipient.

<boolean name=”Messages__enable_send_video_message” value=”false” /> <boolean name=”Messages__enable_send_audio_message” value=”false” />

