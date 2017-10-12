9to5Toys Lunch Break: Logitech’s MX 2S $60, DJI Phantom 3 (refurb) $314, LG 29-inch USB-C Monitor $220, more

- Oct. 12th 2017 10:33 am PT

View Comments

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Our favorite on-the-go wireless mouse, Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S now $60 (Reg. $80)

Earn your wings w/ the DJI Phantom 3 Standard Quadcopter for $314 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

Expand your laptop w/ the $220 LG 29-inch USB-C UltraWide Monitor

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (unlocked): $580 (Reg. $725) | eBay

 

Bring AirPlay to your home theater w/ Yamaha’s $159 Receiver (Orig. $350)

Smartphone Accessories: Bluedio Satellite 10W Bluetooth Speaker $30, more

This Canon AIO Wireless Color Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint is now just $37 (Reg. $50)

Anker’s latest Amazon promotion has USB-C gear, power banks, more from $11

Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]

How-to: Hack the SNES Classic Edition and add more games [Video]

Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Amazon’s best-selling router is on sale: TP-Link 802.11ac Dual-Band $70 (Reg. $90)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad

Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader

Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys Lunch Break

