Google Camera 5.0 adds Motion photos to original Pixel, while 5.1 brings minor UI tweaks

With a Motion photo, a short video that can be used to make clips and other animations is captured before and after every shot. Originally believed to be exclusive to Google Clips and the Pixel 2, a new version of the Google Camera app adds Motion to the original Pixel and Pixel XL.

Of note, there are currently two new versions of the Google Camera app floating around in the world. The current stable in the Play Store for Nexus, Pixel, and Android One devices is version 4.4, but there is now version 5.0 and 5.1.

Version 5.0 is what enables Motion on the original Pixel phones via a new option in the viewfinder’s top menu. Tapping it lets users set Motion to work automatically, have it on all the time, or to have it completely disabled.

Meanwhile, this version stretches the various controls for timer, flash, and other settings across the top of the screen, while placing these icons against a black background, like the bottom shutter button. Another minor difference changes the back button in the camera roll to a camera icon.

Version 5.0

In contrast, version 5.1 does not feature the option for Motion on the original Pixel phones, but does come with some minor interfaces changes. There is a new Lens Blur icon in the shape of a flower, while users can now disable the double-tap to zoom feature in Settings.

Version 5.1

