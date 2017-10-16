[Deal] Throw a 200GB SanDisk MicroSD card in your Android phone for $63, today only

From 9to5Toys:

Amazon is having a big Gold Box on much of its storage but the standout is the SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD with 100MB/second transfer rate for $62.99 shipped. That’s 25% off and the lowest price we’ve seen on this card which gets impressive 4.5/5 star reviews from Amazon customers. Check out the whole sale for more including the 256GB monster.

Rated A1 for faster app performance3 and UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback1

Shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof2

10-year limited warranty4

Most recent Android smartphones support microSD cards up to 256GB, so if you’re using something like the Galaxy S8, Note 8, LG V30, G6, Moto Z2, or many others, this card will give you a ton of extra storage for a very affordable cost.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: