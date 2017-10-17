9to5Toys Last Call: SanDisk 128GB Wireless Flash Drive $56, TP-Link Wi-Fi Router $42, Xperia XZ1 $605, more

- Oct. 17th 2017 10:15 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $310 (Reg. $400)

Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive $56, more

Bring home the TP-Link Archer C5 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $42 (Reg. up to $75)

Sony Xperia XZ1 (unlocked): $605 (Reg. $699) | AmazonAmazon takes 10% off your next Google Play purchase w/ this discounted gift card

Logitech’s C920 1080p HD Pro Webcam is great for video chatting at $47 shipped

Upgrade your home theater’s sound w/ the Polk $50 OWM5 Loudspeaker (Reg. $150)

Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14

Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10

9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

 

Start capturing smooth 4K video with the $280 YI Action Cam & Gimbal Bundle ($100 off)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more

Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV

Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more

