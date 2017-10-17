9to5Toys Last Call: SanDisk 128GB Wireless Flash Drive $56, TP-Link Wi-Fi Router $42, Xperia XZ1 $605, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI ports for $310 (Reg. $400)
- The adorable Funko POP! Star Wars Last Jedi Porg can be yours for $7.50
- Bosch Flexclick Review: A compact cordless drill with a (literal) twist
- This Bluetooth Smart Scale measures weight & body composition for $25 shipped
- Cut the cord and still get local channels w/ these 50-mile HDTV Antenna from $15
- iTunes launches $1 HD movie rental sale filled with new hits and old favorites
- Monitor your dog’s location from anywhere w/ the $50 Whistle 3 GPS Tracker (Reg. $80)
- Logitow’s mixed reality tech has kids creating real-time 3D animations on iPad
- Sony PS4 Sale of the Dead from $5: Resident Evil 7, Witcher 3, Alien Isolation, more
- Green Deals: WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- Jetsetters take up to 54% off TUMI luggage, bags and more at Nordstrom Rack
- Make work fun with this Custom Leathercraft Tech Gear Backpack for $64, more
- Mr Beams light sale at Amazon illuminates any area from $14 Prime shipped
- Bring home a brand new 2.6-Quart Rice Cooker for $10 (Today only)
- Celebrate Halloween with these adorable children’s costumes
- EastPoint Fold N Store Table Tennis Set now over $100 off: $142 shipped
- Macy’s Ultimate Pop-Up Sale: up to 60% off apparel, 80% off home and more
- eBags packing cubes keep you organized for just $20 on Amazon
- This infrared thermometer lets you check temps without contact: $6 (Reg. $20)
- Get a 1-year Subscription to Good Housekeeping or Elle Magazine for free
Smartphone Accessories: SanDisk 128GB Connect Wireless Flash Drive $56, more
Bring home the TP-Link Archer C5 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $42 (Reg. up to $75)
Sony Xperia XZ1 (unlocked): $605 (Reg. $699) | AmazonAmazon takes 10% off your next Google Play purchase w/ this discounted gift card
Logitech’s C920 1080p HD Pro Webcam is great for video chatting at $47 shipped
Upgrade your home theater’s sound w/ the Polk $50 OWM5 Loudspeaker (Reg. $150)
Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10
9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Start capturing smooth 4K video with the $280 YI Action Cam & Gimbal Bundle ($100 off)
- Daily Deals: Rocketfish 40-mile HDTV Antenna w/ Netflix $30 GC $50, more
- The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
- Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
- Capture everything with this Aukey 1080p wide-angle dash cam for $56 (Reg. $70)
- Casio’s GZE-1 action camera sports the brand’s iconic style in a weather-resistant package
- WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Yoga Classes, Easy Calendar, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 Complete from $20, Battlefield 1 Revolution $40, more
- Pick up a $100 Lowe’s Gift Card for just $90 w/ free email delivery
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Papa John’s, Groupon, CVS, Cabela’s, more
- Here’s Your Step-by-Step Guide to Making Money from Cryptocurrency incl. Bitcoin: $15
- Upgrade to a new down-filled pillow in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $60
- Today only, Amazon offers the Oster Pro 3-in-1 Blender for $56 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes up to 40% off top-rated Ingersoll Tools from $100
- Grab a WWE Action Figure from just $5 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Finish Line takes up to 40% off Fall Styles: Nike, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, more
- Hanes Clearance Sale cuts up to 75% off with prices starting at $6 + free shipping
- Joe’s New Balance Outlet Sale: stock up on favorites at up to 60% off
- Pick up the 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for $399 (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 128GB on sale from $285 at Best Buy
- Grab a look-alike Nike Silicone Apple Watch Band from Amazon at under $5
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
- World Conqueror 3 for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Cleaner Pro for iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13
- Silicon Power Bolt B80 is the “most compact portable SSD out there”
- Best Halloween party accessories that are festive and fun for under $50
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
- Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more
- The digital YASHICA Y35 has all the nuances of an old analog camera without any of the hassles
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy
- NETGEAR unveils Arlo Pro 2 security system alongside solar-powered accessories
- August’s new iOS-connected smart Doorbell Cam Pro available now
- Samsung’s new Star Wars-themed robotic vacuums feature sound effects and more
- LunaR is the “world’s first” solar-powered smartwatch that you can leave on indefinitely
- Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter
- LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup
- The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves
- Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
- Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
- Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con