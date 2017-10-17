Google Home now has a sleep timer for automatically turning off music

I love listening to music as I fall asleep, but for obvious reasons, it’s not a good thing to leave on all night. Google Home is a very convenient way to fire up a playlist, but until recently, it just kept playing all night long. Now, Google has finally brought a sleep timer to its smart speaker.

A sleep timer’s purpose is simple. After programming in a set amount of time, it shuts down playback on any media. It’s a pretty standard feature on TVs and even some music apps like Pandora. Even Amazon’s Echo speakers offer up this feature and have for quite some time. Google Home, though, neglected to add this feature until recently.

On Google’s support pages, first spotted by Android Police, the company now lists how you can set a sleep timer. In short, just ask as you would expect. Phrases such as “set a sleep timer for 30 minutes” or “Play music/artist/genre/playlist for <duration>” will activate the timer. To cancel it, simply say “cancel sleep timer.”

This may be a minor feature for some people, but for others, myself included, it’s a welcome addition. It also shows that Google is continually updating Home to fill the gaps in terms of features, and also just polishing off the experience as a whole.

