9to5Toys Lunch Break: Essential Phone $600, TiVo Bolt 4K DVR/Streamer $130, Poker II Mechanical Keyboard $90, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score the Unlocked Essential 128GB Android Smartphone for $600 shipped ($100 off)
TiVo’s Bolt 4K DVR and Streamer on sale from $130: 1TB model $200, more
The Poker II Mechanical keyboard w/ Cherry MX Blue switches for $90 (Reg. $110)
LG 2.0-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar drops to all-time low at $55 shipped (Reg. $120)
Smartphone Accessories: Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker (Refurb) $70, more
Secure your phone while driving with this iOttie Car Mount for $13 Prime shipped
Amazon Tap hits all-time low in cert. refurb condition at $60, today only
Best Buy’s 3-day sale has rare Philips Hue discounts, Apple deals, TVs, more
Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Netgear Arlo Wi-Fi Security Camera 4-Pack for $330 (Refurb, Orig. $700)
- Backup all your family photos and more for $90 w/ WD’s 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
- Say goodbye to that heap of messy cables w/ these management sleeves for $11
- Ditch Inkjet for Brother’s Color Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $160 (20% discount)
- Samsung intros new 360 Round VR Camera w/ 17 lenses, spatial audio, more
- comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming
- Daily Deals: QNAP 2-Bay NAS $374, SanDisk iXpand 32GB USB/Lightning Flash Drive $35, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Batman Arkham City GOTY, Pool Break 3D, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dishonored DOTO $20, Uncharted Lost Legacy $24, more
- Assemble your team of fighters in Neo Monsters for iOS, now free for very first time
- Nintendo Switch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors: 2-Pack for $4 shipped
- Today only, Amazon has the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $199 (Refurb, Orig. $299)
- Glasslock 18-Piece Oven-Safe Food Storage Set now $26 shipped (Reg. $35+)
- Applebee’s, Cabela’s, IHOP, more gift cards up to 20% off w/ free shipping
- Today only, save up to 30% off Halloween Candy at Amazon from $8
- Fossil Outlet Sale takes up to 70% off watches, wallets, bags & more
- Nine West Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: boots, handbags and more
- J. Crew updates your wardrobe with 30% off sweaters & 20% off full price items
- Grab a $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery from PayPal
- iTunes launches $1 HD movie rental sale filled with new hits and old favorites
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording
- Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
- Organize your desk with these five cable management solutions under $10
- World Conqueror 3 for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Cleaner Pro for iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Yesterday’s graphic adventure mystery hits lowest price in years on iOS at $2
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Charge your Apple Watch and iPhone on-the-go w/ this 5000mAh battery for $45.50
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker
LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves
Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”
- Laundry room accessories & gadgets you should try today under $50
- Snapchat has an official Dancing Hot Dog Halloween costume and it’s awesome
- Canon brings a 24.2MP APS-C sensor to its PowerShot G1 X MK3
- The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
- Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
- WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13
- Silicon Power Bolt B80 is the “most compact portable SSD out there”
- Best Halloween party accessories that are festive and fun for under $50
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
- Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more
- The digital YASHICA Y35 has all the nuances of an old analog camera without any of the hassles
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy