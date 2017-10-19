9to5Toys Lunch Break: Essential Phone $600, TiVo Bolt 4K DVR/Streamer $130, Poker II Mechanical Keyboard $90, more

- Oct. 19th 2017 10:06 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Score the Unlocked Essential 128GB Android Smartphone for $600 shipped ($100 off)

TiVo’s Bolt 4K DVR and Streamer on sale from $130: 1TB model $200, more

The Poker II Mechanical keyboard w/ Cherry MX Blue switches for $90 (Reg. $110)

LG 2.0-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar drops to all-time low at $55 shipped (Reg. $120)

Smartphone Accessories: Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker (Refurb) $70, more

Secure your phone while driving with this iOttie Car Mount for $13 Prime shipped

Amazon Tap hits all-time low in cert. refurb condition at $60, today only

Best Buy’s 3-day sale has rare Philips Hue discounts, Apple deals, TVs, more

Anker’s Amazon Mega Sale is packed w/ deals from $5: 4-port USB Wall Charger $19, more

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Netgear Arlo Wi-Fi Security Camera 4-Pack for $330 (Refurb, Orig. $700)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker

LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves

Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”

