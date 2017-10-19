FCC filing for Google Pixel Buds reveals Chinese maker also behind PlayStation headphones

Google Pixel Buds won’t be available until next month, but in the meantime the Assistant-enabled headphones passed through the FCC. Notably, the filing was not made by Google, but rather a Chinese company that has a history of audio products and an assortment of Sony PlayStation accessories.

Unlike other Google-made audio devices, Home and Home Mini, the Pixel Buds seem to be manufactured by Goertek. This Chinese company offers a variety of devices like smartwatches and VR headsets, as well as speakers and headphones.

However, for the US market, the company only has 37 fillings since 2006 that passed through the FCC.

Notably, they manufactured several generations of Sony PlayStation-branded Wireless Stereo Headsets. They are also responsible for the PlayStation Move Controllers. Other filings including 3D Glasses for Panasonic TVs and one-off Bluetooth headsets.

The Pixel Buds application with FCC ID SZGG015B was filled on September 29th and made available on the day of Google’s October 4th event. The filling provides a glimpse into the headphone’s chipset, as well as antenna located underneath the plastic outer surface that faces away from the user’s ear.

Meanwhile, a set of external images show an early version of the charging case that do not feature the charging indicator light and accompanying button.

On current Android devices, the Pixel Buds allow for quick access to the Google Assistant with music and volume controls accessible by swiping the right cup. On Pixel devices, they feature a neat Google Translate feature that work in real-time. They are available in the Google Store for $159 and will begin shipping in November.

