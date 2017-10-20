9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home $86, Google Wifi 3-pack $250, Logitech Circle $120, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get the Google Home Smart Speaker for just $86 shipped (Reg. $129)
Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Routers cover your home in Wi-Fi for $250
eero 802.11ac Home Wi-Fi System expands your coverage for just $300 (Reg. $350+)
Logitech Circle brings 1080p feeds to your home security setup: $120 (Orig. $200)
Daily Deals: Sennheiser Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones $300, more
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones $17, more
Best Buy’s 3-day sale has rare Philips Hue discounts, Apple deals, TVs, more
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
9to5Rewards: Win one of five GreenWorks 60V Cordless Leaf Blowers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
This 1080p Samsung 23-inch Monitor drops to $100 shipped (Reg. $180)
- This Logitech Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to $70 (Reg. $85+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Blyss, Rogue Ninja, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 GOTY from $39, Rise of the Tomb Raider $20, more
- Have Alexa control your lights with the $20 Oittm Smart Light Switch
- Amazon’s freebie eBook sale has classics from Charles Dickens, F. Scott Fitzgerald, more
- Banana Republic Factory up to 60% off sweaters & outerwear w/ prices starting at $16
- Xbox Gift Cards at 20% off: $50 for $40 or $100 for $80 w/ free email delivery
- Don’t let a storm take down your Wi-Fi: APC 125VA 3-outlet UPS drops to $20
- Grab the 8-film Universal Classic Monsters Blu-ray Collection for $36 (Amazon all-time low)
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes the Klipsch R-10B Bluetooth Soundbar for $240 (Orig. $499)
- WeDo Pro Makes It Easy to Plan Your Week: Lifetime Subscription $20 (Orig. $180)
- Vudu’s Killer Weekend Sale has digital HD movies for Halloween for only $5 a piece
- Amazon offers Buy 2 Get 20% off pre-owned games: PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, more
- Top LEGO Ideas projects to check out this month: Planetary Rover, Amelia Earhart, more
- Sur La Table Cookware Sale at up to 65% off: All-Clad, Le Creuset, KitchenAid, more
- Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views
- Amazon offers the Remington Beard Boss Trimmer Kit for $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Perry Ellis Fall Clearance Event takes up to 85% off jeans, jackets, accessories & more
- Oral-B White Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Toothbrush: $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Score Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 32GB for $302 (Refurb, Orig. $729)
- iTunes launches $1 HD movie rental sale filled with new hits and old favorites
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Starborn Anarkist iOS space shooter goes free for first time this year (Reg. $3)
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Yesterday’s graphic adventure mystery hits lowest price in years on iOS at $2
- World Conqueror 3 for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Cleaner Pro for iOS is now available for free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording
- Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming
The Moon is the “world’s first levitating camera” that works w/ HomeKit and more
IK Multimedia unveils a new sub-$100 audio interface for iOS and Mac
- HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker
- LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves
- Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”
- Laundry room accessories & gadgets you should try today under $50
- Snapchat has an official Dancing Hot Dog Halloween costume and it’s awesome
- Canon brings a 24.2MP APS-C sensor to its PowerShot G1 X MK3
- The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
- Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
- WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13
- Silicon Power Bolt B80 is the “most compact portable SSD out there”
- Best Halloween party accessories that are festive and fun for under $50
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
- Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more
- The digital YASHICA Y35 has all the nuances of an old analog camera without any of the hassles
- Kwikset’s new Obsidian smart lock ditches the key all-together with its touchscreen keypad
- Amazon unveils new waterproof Kindle Oasis on 10th anniversary of first E-reader
- Sephora just released its Holiday Gift Sets that you will want to get your hands on
- Amazon now letting your teenagers buy stuff on your Prime account
- GoSun Go cooks your food with the power of solar energy