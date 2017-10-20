YouTube 12.41.53 hints at full screen pinch gesture, location search, more [APK Teardown]

Following an update to YouTube Music last night, the latest version of the main YouTube app is rolling out. Version 12.41.53 has very little in the way of new features, though there is one notable server-side change to the YouTube app.

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Live in the current version of YouTube, the Trending tab has a redesigned row of new icons just underneath the app bar. Featuring very stylized circular icons that are a departure from the previous version, there are four shortcuts for Music, Live, Gaming, and News.

Tapping the icons takes users to the respective sections with a simple feed of related videos. It’s a very basic form of filtering, but useful nonetheless.

A teardown of version 12.41.53 reveals several useful features in the works. When searching, users might soon be able to specify certain locations when looking for videos or more conveniently livestreams. The Search filter should add some sort of new interface to input places.

<string name=”geo_location_search_hint”>Search places</string>

Meanwhile, a pinch to zoom gesture might be coming to the video player that allows users to quickly jump to full screen. It would definitely be simpler than having to tap the tiny button in bottom right corner.

<string name=”video_zoom_user_education_message”>Pinch to zoom and fill screen</string>

Lastly, the main Settings menu could add a new option for Billing and Payments preferences. It’s not clear what users will be able to manage in this menu.

<header android:fragment=”com.google.android.apps.youtube.app.settings.BillingsAndPaymentsPrefsFragment” />

Version 12.41.53 is currently rolling out via the Play Store.

Dylan contributed to this article

