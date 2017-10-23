9to5Toys Lunch Break: Essential Phone $499, Harmony Hub + Echo Dot $90, Amazon Kindle Sale from $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
The Essential Phone gets a permanent price cut to $499 ($200 off)
Upgrade your home theater w/ the $90 Harmony Hub + Echo Dot bundle ($150 Value)
Amazon 10th Anniversary Kindle Sale from $50: Paperwhite $90 (Reg. $120), more
Capture 4K video on a budget with the YI Action Camera for $156 (Reg. $190)
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 26800mAh USB-C Power Bank $56, more
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
9to5Rewards: Blast Motion’s iPhone-connected sports sensors improve your game [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
- Stay charged on the road with this Aukey Power Inverter that fits in your cup holder for $15
- Domino’s, IHOP, Groupon, Cabela’s, more gift cards up to 16% off
- Jos. A. Bank cuts up to 70% off sitewide: suits, jackets, shirts, jeans and more
- The CyberPower 1000VA UPS keeps your gear up and running for $75 (Reg. $110)
- Amazon is discounting Kindle Unlimited subs by up to 40%: grab 12-months for $80, more
- Amazon launches Pioneer Andrew Jones Speaker sale from $80 (up to 50% off)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R.B.I. Baseball 17, Pro Paint, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: LEGO Ninjago from $32, Rayman Legends for Switch $23, more
- Amazon is taking up to 50% off Yankee Candle Harvest Collection in its Gold Box
- HDHomeRun CONNECT TV Tuner is perfect for cord-cutters at $70 (Reg. $100)
- Listen for up to 10 hours with Sennheiser Bluetooth Headphones for $150
- Get ready for the holiday travel season with Samsonite 25% off sitewide sale
- Sengled Dimmable LED Smart Light Bulbs offer voice-control for less at $13 shipped
- Daily Deals: Beats Studio Wireless Headphones $180, more
- Monoprice takes 20% off sitewide: Z-Wave Accessories, Speakers, more
- See who’s at the door from anywhere w/ the $196 Ring Pro Video Doorbell (Orig. $250)
- Grab a new monitor for your Mac from $70: LG 32-inch 4K FreeSync $395, more
- Snag 30% or more off Thermos travel mugs, water bottles and more at Amazon
- Apple’s entry-level 2017 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar now $1,110 shipped
- iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped
- Street Fighter IV CE for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Best iPhone & iPad Lightning Interfaces for home or on-the-go recording
- Best desktop speakers for Mac users: Logitech, Mackie, KRK and more from $14
- Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Starborn Anarkist iOS space shooter goes free for first time this year (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]
Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan
Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views
- Best accessories to keep your garage organized
- comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming
- The Moon is the “world’s first levitating camera” that works w/ HomeKit and more
- IK Multimedia unveils a new sub-$100 audio interface for iOS and Mac
- HomeKit and Alexa compatibility highlight the new Triby IO speaker
- LEGO Ideas Women of NASA set brings brick-built space exploration to store shelves
- Platonics Ark is “the first 3D printer made specifically for architects”
- Laundry room accessories & gadgets you should try today under $50
- Snapchat has an official Dancing Hot Dog Halloween costume and it’s awesome
- Canon brings a 24.2MP APS-C sensor to its PowerShot G1 X MK3
- The Super Nt [Classic] plays original SNES cartridges, but at native 1080P
- Garmin Speak brings Alexa to your car with a simplified OLED display
- WaterField unveils its leather Ranger Holster for iPhone 8/Plus/X, pre-order now
- Samsung unveils new Connect Tag location tracker with SmartThings support and more
- Retroduck dock turns your iPhone into a vintage TV
- Sony debuts mirror-finish Star Wars Battlefront 2 PS4 Pro console bundle, more
- Make your new SNES Classic wireless with the 8bitdo receiver, pre-order now for $13
- Silicon Power Bolt B80 is the “most compact portable SSD out there”
- Best Halloween party accessories that are festive and fun for under $50
- Pi-Top delivers a portable Raspberry Pi experience for kids
- Gnarbox is the mobile editing studio for on-the-go photographers
- Best men’s wedding registry gifts: barware, camping gear, grill essentials, more
- Crate & Barrel x Reese Witherspoon announces its new collection for the holiday season
- Pad & Quill unveils new French-hemmed leather Heritage Apple Watch band [Deal]
- Sony unveils 3 new licensed PlayStation 4 controllers from Hori, Nacon and more