9to5Toys Lunch Break: Essential Phone $499, Harmony Hub + Echo Dot $90, Amazon Kindle Sale from $50, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

The Essential Phone gets a permanent price cut to $499 ($200 off)

Upgrade your home theater w/ the $90 Harmony Hub + Echo Dot bundle ($150 Value)

Capture 4K video on a budget with the YI Action Camera for $156 (Reg. $190)

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 26800mAh USB-C Power Bank $56, more

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]

Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan

Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views