First 2018 Google Pixel rumors emerge w/ codenames for premium, high-end devices

With the somewhat plain Pixel 2 and bug-riddled Pixel 2 XL now available for purchase, the first codenames for the 2018 Pixel devices have emerged. Droid-Life has shared a trio of new names, with some dating back to earlier this year.

Droid-Life this evening reported with some certainty that “crosshatch” is one of the 2018 Pixel devices. Google is also apparently working on hardware codenamed “albacore” and “blueline.” Details are sparse, but their source suggests that two of these device are considered “premium” and the third “high” end.

Back in April, our Stephen Hall revealed a list of Google hardware codenames. “Walleye” (Pixel 2) and “Taimen” (Pixel 2 XL) were present, as well as the shelved “Muskie.” More interesting, of course, is the presence of Blueline and Crosshatch on that list.

The latter was referenced today in the Android Open Source Project in relation to an “audio subsystem,” as well as “Pixel and Qualcomm code.” Meanwhile, that same listing surfaced a “wahoo” device.

“Wahoo” is curiously already publicly listed in the directory of current Google hardware. This list does not usually update until a product goes live, with walleye and taimen not being added until very recently.

For their part, Droid-Life notes that it may have been “some sort of leftover from 2017 Google devices and is not necessarily in the 2018 group.”

The presence of three codenames does not suggest that we should expect to see all three this time next year. For 2017, Google had the same number of devices before culling down to only the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Given how less than a week has passed since the launch of the current Pixel phones, we’re still likely months away from finding out more about what next year’s devices should bring. But nevertheless, Pixel 3 rumor season has sure started early this generation.

