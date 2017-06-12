Google reportedly shelves ‘muskie’ as next Pixel XL in favor of larger ‘taimen’ device

Back in March, codenames matching the pattern of a smaller and larger phone leaked for Google’s upcoming Pixel successors. A new rumor now suggests that the presumed 2017 Pixel XL has been canned and will be replaced by a third device that previously already leaked.

According to Android Police, “muskie” — the presumed 2017 Pixel XL — has been canceled. In its place will be the rumored “taimen” device that is expected to have an even larger display than muskie. It’s possible that it will be marketed as the second-generation Pixel XL, so there will be no real impact to consumers.

At this time, the reason for shelving muskie is unknown, with AP confident that there will only be two phones from Google later this year.

For the most part, slimming down their line-up makes sense to avoid confusion. This current strategy of selling two devices has proven quite well for Google, with supply only now beginning to improve.

Concrete specifications for Google’s upcoming hardware line-up are scant, though we have been told in the past that a variety of new chipsets are being tested: “Snapdragon 83X chips, others with Intel chips.” A focus on camera performance and features, though not megapixel count likely, while waterproofing is “still on the table.”