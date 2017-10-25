9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $260, B&O H7 Wireless Headphones $349, WD 2TB USB Hard Drive $65, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

You can always use more screen space: LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor for $260 (Reg. $330)

B&O’s stylish H7 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones discounted to $349 shipped

Smartphone Accessories: Monster Elements On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones $130, more

Looking for a new mechanical keyboard? We’ve got you covered with models from $25

Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Synology 2-Bay NAS handles all your storage woes for $180 shipped (Reg. $250)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa

Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote

Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house