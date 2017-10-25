Here’s everything new in Android 8.1 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

After teasing last week, Google today launched the Android 8.1 Developer Preview. Available for Pixel and Nexus devices, this new version of Android features a number of under-the-hood changes. We’re compiling a list of all the changes and new functionality, so follow along.

New Oreo Easter Egg

Tapping the Android version number in 8.0 brought up a generic ‘O’ logo for Oreo. This has finally been remedied (via Reddit) in Android 8.1 with a proper logo in the shape of a cookie that has the Android robot printed on its face.

However, tapping again it does not bring up a new Oreo-themed game, but rather same Octopus animation introduced with Developer Preview 4 on late July.

Android 8.0

Colored and dimming navigation bar

On Android 8.1, Pixel devices color their navigation bar. For instance, in Settings, the nav bar is now white to match the app (via Reddit), while the buttons themselves dim after several seconds (via Twitter).

Android 8.0 Android 8.1 Android 8.1

Removed sRGB toggle on 2016 Pixel

Already absent from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Android 8.1 removed the “Picture color mode” to “Use sRGB” toggle in Developer options for last year’s Pixel devices (via Twitter).

Transparent Quick Settings drawer for older devices

The Pixel 2 added transparent Quick Settings that allowed users to continue to see what’s behind the drawer. With Android 8.1, this new design is also available on older devices, include the Nexus 6P (via Reddit).

New floating power menu

Like transparent Quick Settings, Android 8.1 also brings the new floating power menu that appears next to the physical hardware button to older devices (via Reddit). Like Quick Settings, it also adapts color depending on your background wallpaper and features controls for “Power off” and “Restart.”

Ambient Display for 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL

The Pixel 2’s Always on Ambient Display have made their way to the original Pixel and Pixel XL (via Google+). Given the OLED panel on last year’s devices it’s not surprising that Google would port over those features. The AOD can be enabled by heading to the System UI Tuner, which also re-adds the ability to tweak the Navigation bar and Lock screen. Those last two options were removed from Oreo’s final release.

It’s unclear how the user who captured these screenshots was able to activate this System UI Tuner with additional options. DP1 on a 2016 Pixel does not yield Ambient Display, while an install on a Pixel 2 XL does not show Navigation bar or Lock screen. We have reached out for clarification.

Easier to find gestures settings

The settings app got lots of updates with Android 8.1. One more thing we noticed is that the gesture settings are much easier to find. Previously, in version 8.0, Languages, Input, and Gestures were a single menu and the gestures were hidden under an “Advanced” tab. Now they’re front and center in the System section of the Settings app.

Android 8.0 Android 8.1 Android 8.1

