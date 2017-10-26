9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card $124, Samsung Gear VR Headset $25, ASUS 24″ 1080p Monitor $90, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon has the SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $124 (all-time low)
Daily Deals: Samsung Gear VR Headset $25, Insignia Bluetooth Headphones $20, more
Asus 24-inch 1080p Widescreen Monitor w/ HDMI input from $90 (Reg. $130)
Store all your files and backups on Seagate’s $150 8TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive
Canon Halloween Refurbished Sale takes extra 15% off: Rebel T6 w/ 2 lenses $314, more
Today only, save up to 25% off camera accessories and bags from $30 at Amazon
Protect your DSLR on-the-go w/ the Lowepro Adventura 140 Camera Bag for $10, more
Nike takes an extra 20% off clearance items w/ sneakers starting at $50
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Hands-on w/ Logitech’s new MX Speakers, Craft Keyboard, ERGO Trackball, more
9to5Rewards: Blast Motion’s iPhone-connected sports sensors improve your game [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot: $70 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
- Bluetooth Headphones and Speaker in today’s Gold Box from $20
- Outfit your iPhone with DSLR controls: Miggo Pictar Camera Grip $65 (Cert. Refurb)
- Stock up on LEGO kits at a discount: Star Wars, Minecraft, and more from $20
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Construction Sim 2, COD Black Ops, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins + $10 credit from $48, more
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can be yours for just $60 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine: 1-yr. for just $6 shipped (50% off)
- Get the job done w/ the Stanley 65-Piece Homeowner’s Tool Kit for $28
- Titan Tamper Proof Star Key Set is down to under $9 Prime shipped right now
- Today only, save on Streamlight flashlights from $7 Prime shipped at Amazon
- This Wi-Fi Dartboard Lets You Play Against Anyone in the World: $110 (Orig. $159)
- Save 50% off Rockport Men’s Shoes in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $55
- Mountain Hardware Web Specials up to 70% off with jackets & vests from $30
- Men’s Wearhouse Friends & Family Event has you looking your best with deals at just $30
- Wayfair Winter Bedding Sale has comforters, blankets, sheets & more at just $17
- LOFT has sweaters under $40 just in time for cooler weather
- Outfit your Apple Watch with a new loop band in three colors from $6 shipped
- Get 15% off Speck cases to celebrate iPhone X pre-order day w/ code 9TO5MAC
- Best Buy surprises with up to $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro, prices start at $525
- Apple Watch Series 2 Sport models discounted by $140 at Best Buy, deals from $229
- Best Buy has $250 off MacBooks and up to $500 off iMacs in its Apple sale
- Apple 2016 15-inch MacBook Pros discounted by up to $700 at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Carriers start to announce iPhone X trade-in deals, save up to $350
- Target offers $150 gift card with iPhone 8/Plus purchase on monthly payment plan
- Get ready for your iPhone 8/X with this wireless charger for $13 (Reg. $20)
- iPhone X preorders are almost here, have a new case ready for under $4 shipped
- Anker gets you prepped for iPhone X launch day with new $8 cases
- Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)
- LVL geometric puzzler now matching App Store low at $1 (Reg. $2)
- Start putting hilarious mustaches on all your friends: Stacheify for iOS now free
- Shadow Fight 2 SE drops to lowest price ever on the App Store at $3
- Stagehand Reverse Platformer for iOS hits lowest price ever at $1 (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available
- OJO is the “world’s first projector for Nintendo Switch” and offers much more
- Hisense now has a $10,000 4K smart 100-inch laser TV
- Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore just launched and its adorable & affordable
- Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa
- Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote
- Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house
- Best Halloween costumes for your furry friends from just $6
- Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
- Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones
- Extend the outdoor entertaining season with these fun accessories from $18
- Woobo stuffed animals deliver an Alexa-like experience for children
- This giant all-gold NES cart is actually the Zelda Encyclopedia Deluxe Edition
- Netflix November Preview: The Punisher, Mudbound, more titles on the way!
- This Nintendo Switch clone can play thousands of retro NES/SNES/N64 games [Video]
- Marvel x ThinkGeek Gear Up Collection offers clothing styles for every fan
- Airstream unveils new $100K trailer that sports modern day tech and panoramic views
- Best accessories to keep your garage organized
- comma.ai unveils EON dashcam with automatic recording, navigation and music streaming