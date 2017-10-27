Google says the ‘blue shift’ on the Pixel 2 XL is working as intended, only visible at ‘sharp angle’

Google’s Pixel 2 XL saw a lot of backlash following its launch specifically regarding the LG-made P-OLED display. While burn-in got most people’s attention, one of the more obvious problems is poor viewing angles. However, according to Google, that’s not actually a problem.

If you’ve used a Pixel 2 XL or seen in our initial review, the display on this phone has some pretty poor viewing angles in that the color on the display completely shifts when it is viewed off-axis. A slight tilt to the left or right changes the tint to blue, and it’s both obvious and irritating.

After Google revealed some changes coming to the Pixel 2 XL to help with colors and burn-in, many still questioned what the company would do regarding this blue shift. Apparently, nothing at all.

We want to add some info regarding the blue tint that some of you have been asking about. The slight blue tint is inherent in the display hardware and only visible when you hold the screen at a sharp angle. All displays are susceptible to some level of color shift (e.g. red, yellow, blue) when viewing from off angles due to the pixel cavity design. Similar to our choice with a cooler white point, we went with what users tend to prefer and chose a design that shifts blue.

In short, Google is saying that this “blue shift” isn’t an issue at all, rather an inherent part of this display. The company does say that this only happens at “sharp angles,” although our experience reveals the problem happens even with viewing at “sharp angles.” It’s very unfortunate that we won’t be getting any fix for this as it is a problem, especially on a phone this expensive.

In my own experience, however, this issue is something you can get used to. That’s no excuse for a phone at this price, but personally, this one issue doesn’t overshadow all of the other good things about the Pixel 2 XL.

