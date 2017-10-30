Review: Moment’s ‘Made for Google’ lenses make the Pixel 2’s great camera even better

Google seriously knows what it’s doing with photography. The original Pixel blew us away in the camera department, and the Pixel 2 only makes that even better, once again being the best smartphone camera on the market. Thanks to Moment, you can make that camera even better…

CASE |

While the lenses you’ll be using with Moment’s system are the most important part of this package, they’re nothing without the case. Thankfully, there are absolutely no compromises with the cases you’re getting here.

The case itself is made from a thick TPU material and has a microfiber inner lining to prevent any scratches. It’s not a super thick case, but it’s enough to make the phone feel safe when tucked inside. There’s also a sizeable lip around the display (sans the bottom portion) which gives you a little bit of extra drop protection, although it does pick up a lot of dust on the XL which I don’t love.

On the back of your Moment case you’ll have one of two materials — canvas or genuine wood. The version I tested was the black canvas and I think it looks really great with the Pixel 2 XL.

LENSES |

The main story with Moment, though, is the company’s lenses. Like every other Moment case for every other supported phone, you’ve got a selection of four different lenses. For my testing, Moment sent over two of those four — the 18mm wide-angle lens, and the “superfish” lens.

Wide Lens

Starting with the standard wide-angle lens, I’ll just say immediately that this is my favorite. You’re not going to get a ton of extra room in the shot compared to what the Pixel 2 XL already takes, but when you compare the two side by side you’ll see what you’re missing without it. In outdoor shots especially, this wide angle lens just makes everything look more stunning and jaw-dropping.

Another place you’ll find this lens handy is with video. To get its epic stabilization, the Pixel 2 XL crops out a lot of the frame, but you can get most of it back by tossing on this wide angle lens.

Superfish Lens

Moment also sent over a Superfish lens and, well, I just haven’t been all that impressed by it, but that’s mainly because it’s not for me. This is an awesome lens for taking pictures of architecture and especially for vlogging on your phone. For those uses, it’s a fantastic little addition to the Pixel 2 XL. However, if those aren’t your use cases, I wouldn’t recommend it. The fish-eye effect is just far too strong for most shots.

How do they compare to the phone itself?

The biggest question with these lenses is how they compare to the camera built into the phone. I’m happy to say the effect is the only thing changing, as none of the functionality or quality is lost. But, a picture is worth a thousand words, so I’ll let the images speak for themselves.

FINAL THOUGHTS |

If you’re into photography, and you probably will be on the Pixel 2, you should absolutely consider picking up a Moment kit. The case starts at just $29, and you’re looking at around $100 for each lens. The Pixel already has the best mobile camera on the market, and Moment just makes it better…

WHERE TO BUY |