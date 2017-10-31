9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear VR $10, UE MEGABOOM $147, Acer 24″ 1080p Widescreen Monitor $100, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Jump into VR with the Samsung Gear Headset open-box for just $10 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: UE MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker $147, more
Today only, this Acer 24″ 1080p Widescreen Monitor w/ HDMI is down to $100
Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Home Theater System jumpstarts your TV audio for $549
Take control of your home’s heating with the Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat for $75
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Best Buy announces free shipping throughout the holidays
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more
Review: BenQ’s PD2710QC monitor is great for MacBook Pros with its built-in USB-C dock
9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Harman Kardon Aura Studio Home Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $400)
Pick up an iPhone 6 32GB with Virgin Mobile pre-paid service for $150 shipped
- Martian unveils mVoice G2, an analog smartwatch w/ Alexa for Android and iPhone
- Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts on Halloween!
- Today’s Best Game Deals: For Honor $15, Dishonored DOTO from $16, more
- Neon Chrome iOS twin-stick shooter now just $3 (Reg. $8+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Vikings, Animoog, more
- Amazon’s B2G1 Free Board Game sale has all our favorites from $4
- Crest 3D Glamorous Teeth Whitening Strips drop to just $19 Prime shipped
- Amazon’s Gold Box has popular Sunbeam Heating Blankets for $25, today only
- Schick Hydro 5 Razor w/ Flip Trimmer now under $4 Prime shipped (Reg. $8+)
- Today’s Gold Box has Hunter Outdoor Safety Vests and Accessories from $10
- Get to work on your car with the Torin Rolling Garage Seat for only $10 shipped
- Loftek Portable LED Outdoor Flood Light + 4400mAh Charger: $31.50 shipped
- Amazon has $47 Outdoor Patio Umbrellas in today’s Gold Box (Reg. $80+)
- Amazon is taking up to 60% off Citizen Watches in today’s Gold Box, from $90
- Save up to 30% on Jakks’ Toys from $13: Black+Decker, Fisher-Price, Disney, more
- Merrell, Columbia, Sorel & more are up to 60% off at the 6pm Outerwear Shoe Sale
- Vera Bradley cuts an extra 40% off all sale styles to celebrate Halloween
- Eddie Bauer Momentum Light Jacket is just $27 and perfect for cooler temperatures
- Payless takes an extra 31% off with boots, sneakers and more from $13
- Save $270 on Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac at Best Buy, 3.4GHz model now $1,270
- Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel 42mm on sale for $429 shipped (Orig. $599)
- Add this sport band and case to your Apple Watch for $5 Prime shipped
- Save 25% off our favorite Apple Watch Bands from Clockwork Synergy, deals start at $9
- Keep your Apple Watch and iPhone going with these external batteries from $40
- Apple’s upgraded 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar now $279 off
- DODOcase offers 20% off iPad & iPhone 7/8/X sleeves and more, starting from $40
- Amazon launches iPhone X guide with the best cases, chargers, more from under $10
- Best iPhone X cases, folios, covers and screen protectors
- Speck offers an exclusive 15% off cases to celebrate iPhone X pre-order day
- Kingdom Rush dev’s latest game gets first price drop on iOS: Iron Marines $3 (Reg. $5)
- Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)
- Out There sci-fi graphic adventure drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- Heroes of Loot iOS dungeon-crawler now matching all-time low: $1 (Reg. $4)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal
The best workout shoes of 2017 to wear for running, CrossFit, spin & more
Gamebuino META delivers a mobile color retro gaming experience for $93
- Sony unveils massive new open-world samurai game: Ghost of Tsushima [Video]
- The Suaoki Solar Generator is jam-packed with power in a small package
- Grovemade’s new Stainless Steel & Cork Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone
- STEMosaur is an educational toy kids get to put together themselves
- AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
- Axis Gear brings window shades into the 21st Century w/ smartphone control and more
- GardenSpace is a robotic smart camera that can keep your garden thriving
- Diaper bag must-haves from $6 for any new baby
- How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available
- OJO is the “world’s first projector for Nintendo Switch” and offers much more
- Hisense now has a $10,000 4K smart 100-inch laser TV
- Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore just launched and its adorable & affordable
- Phorus intros wireless multi-room Sonos One competitor w/ Alexa
- Satechi’s latest release lets you control Bluetooth devices with a remote
- Sony Xperia Hello is a digital assistant that can follow you around the house
- Best Halloween costumes for your furry friends from just $6
- Nintendo’s New SNES-themed 3DS XL + Mario Kart coming holiday 2017, pre-order now
- Wiral Lite is the portable cable camera rig for GoPros and iPhones