9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear VR $10, UE MEGABOOM $147, Acer 24″ 1080p Widescreen Monitor $100, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Jump into VR with the Samsung Gear Headset open-box for just $10 shipped

Today only, this Acer 24″ 1080p Widescreen Monitor w/ HDMI is down to $100

Onkyo’s 5.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Home Theater System jumpstarts your TV audio for $549

Take control of your home’s heating with the Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat for $75

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping

Amazon’s 2017 Holiday Gift Guide is here and it’s loaded w/ electronics, toys and more

Review: BenQ’s PD2710QC monitor is great for MacBook Pros with its built-in USB-C dock

9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Harman Kardon Aura Studio Home Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Pick up an iPhone 6 32GB with Virgin Mobile pre-paid service for $150 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal

Gamebuino META delivers a mobile color retro gaming experience for $93