Google Assistant now supports Spanish, launching today on Android phones in Spain

The Google Assistant is launching in Spain today with support for Spanish. Launched in Google Allo back in May, Assistant will soon be available on recent Android devices in the country.

Assistant is continuing its slow, fragmented international rollout that contains a multitude of components. For instance, Google has yet to note whether Actions on Google are available with today’s Spanish launch. These Assistant apps only recently came to British and Australian English.

Features remains unchanged, with Google providing a list of supported queries below:

Check the traffic: “How is the traffic to go to the Plaza de Colón?”

Local information: “Tell me what sushi restaurants are near me”

Currency converter: “How many euros are 10 dollars?”

Time: “What time will this weekend be in Paris?”

Sports: “Who goes first in the league?”

Call: “Call Dad”

Games and tricks: “I want to play a game”

Laugh: “Tell me a joke”

Calendar: “What time is my next meeting?”

Search flights: “What flights are there from Madrid to Paris for this weekend?”

For those in Mexico, Google noted at last month’s October 4th event that it will be launching there soon, along with a rollout in Italian and Singaporean English.

The launch to Android phones is similar to the U.S. launch, with the full update finishing “in the coming weeks” for devices running Oreo, Nougat, and Marshmallow. It is already available on newer phones like the Pixel 2 XL.

Meanwhile, there is still no mention of an Assistant expansion to tablets per the references we found in a recent teardown of the Google app.

