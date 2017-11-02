Dashlane 5.0 adds support for Android Oreo’s autofill feature and more

Managing passwords securely isn’t easy, but password managers like LastPass and Dashlane make it really simple. Today, Dashlane is launching its latest update, 5.0, and it brings support for one of Android Oreo’s best new features — autofill.

Autofill on Android Oreo works out of the box with Google’s own password management, but thanks to APIs, developers can use it with their own password managers. We’ve already seen how LastPass intends to use it, and now Dashlane is doing the same in this latest update.

That’s not all Dashlane 5.0 brings to the table, though.

Dashlane 5 is smarter than ever. Backed by powerful DashIQ™ machine learning technology, Dashlane has the most sophisticated and fastest autofill capabilities in the industry. It’s further enhanced by Dashlane 5’s self-correcting autofill and artificial intelligence testing, which improves accuracy across more websites globally.

Dashlane 5.0 also gives the brand a redesign, and it also includes a lot of visual changes within the apps across all platforms. You can read more about everything Dashlane 5.0 changes in the company’s press release, but if you want to start using it on Android now with autofill, the update is available on Google Play.

