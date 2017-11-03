9to5Toys Lunch Break: QNAP 2-Bay NAS $148, Logitech Harmony Remote $140, Philips Hue White Starter Kit $80, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS has AirPlay and Chromecast support at just $148 (Reg. $190)

Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate Remote w/ Hub drops to $140 (Reg. $200+), today only

Philips Hue White Starter Kit w/ Dimmer + HomeKit Hub now $80 (Reg. $100+)

BenQ 27-inch Monitor w/ free TP-LINK 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router at $250 ($400 Value)

Smartphone Accessories: GOOLOO Car Jump Starter & USB Power Bank $76, more

Best Buy releases Black Friday 2017 Gift Guide previewing upcoming deals, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Patagonia takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, pants & more starting at $30

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction

Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need

Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle