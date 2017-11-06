9to5Toys Lunch Break: Nextbit Robin 32GB $100, Amazon Echo Show $197, Lenovo 24″ 1440p Monitor $160, more

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Pick up the 32GB Nextbit Robin unlocked Android smartphone for $100 shipped

Today only, get the Echo Show at it’s lowest price: $197 ($33 off), more 

Lenovo’s 1440p monitor gets you 24-inches of real estate for $160 shipped (Reg. $200)

eBay takes 10% off tech orders over $25: smartphones, accessories, drones and more

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20100mAh Power Bank w/ AC Plug & USB-C $90, more

Grab the Ecobee4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat at a new all-time low for $209 (Reg. $249)

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more

Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more

JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more

Belk Black Friday 2017 Ad unveiled: KitchenAid deals, top-brand apparel, much more

Petco Black Friday 2017 Ad: BOGO Free treats, 25% off Star Wars Pet Collection, more

BJ’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 65″ 4K HDTV $850, DJI Spark $400, home goods, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Get your kids building with K’NEX sets, Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs from $10+ Prime shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions

Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality

Cozy up and grab a new book this fall from these must-have reads

