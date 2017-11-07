9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus 64GB $225, Google Home + Phillips Hue $179, Galaxy S8+ $575, more

- Nov. 7th 2017 10:42 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Upgrade to a Moto G5 Plus 64GB Android smartphone for $225 (Reg. $300)

Google Home & Philips Hue Bundle brings voice control to your home for $179 (Reg. $280)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (unlocked, no retail box): $575 (Reg. $725) | eBay

Save up to $40 on Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets, today only: 7-inch $70, more

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth FM Transmitter $15 (Reg. $20), more

Amazon’s 1-day Logitech Gold Box has deals from $12: MX Master, audio, keyboards, more

Timbuk2 48-hr. Flash Sale cuts up to 40% off backpacks, briefcases, luggage, more

Carry your MacBook in one of Belkin’s Classic Pro bags for $32 (Amazon low)

Jaybird’s Freedom 2 Bluetooth earbuds drop to $120 shipped (Reg. $150)

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more

Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more

JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more

Belk Black Friday 2017 Ad unveiled: KitchenAid deals, top-brand apparel, much more

Petco Black Friday 2017 Ad: BOGO Free treats, 25% off Star Wars Pet Collection, more

BJ’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 65″ 4K HDTV $850, DJI Spark $400, home goods, more

Kmart Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 55-inch UHDTV $500, home goods, more

Sears Black Friday 2017 Ad hits w/ notable tool deals, home goods, tech, more

Ace Hardware Black Friday 2017 Ad: tools, holiday lights, fire pits, grills and much more

Review: JBL’s Pulse 3 waterproof speaker offers solid sound, built-in light show, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Add Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switches to your setup from $80, today only

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features

The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase

Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30

