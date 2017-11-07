9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus 64GB $225, Google Home + Phillips Hue $179, Galaxy S8+ $575, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Upgrade to a Moto G5 Plus 64GB Android smartphone for $225 (Reg. $300)
Google Home & Philips Hue Bundle brings voice control to your home for $179 (Reg. $280)
Samsung Galaxy S8+ (unlocked, no retail box): $575 (Reg. $725) | eBay
Save up to $40 on Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets, today only: 7-inch $70, more
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth FM Transmitter $15 (Reg. $20), more
Amazon’s 1-day Logitech Gold Box has deals from $12: MX Master, audio, keyboards, more
Timbuk2 48-hr. Flash Sale cuts up to 40% off backpacks, briefcases, luggage, more
Carry your MacBook in one of Belkin’s Classic Pro bags for $32 (Amazon low)
Jaybird’s Freedom 2 Bluetooth earbuds drop to $120 shipped (Reg. $150)
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Belk Black Friday 2017 Ad unveiled: KitchenAid deals, top-brand apparel, much more
Petco Black Friday 2017 Ad: BOGO Free treats, 25% off Star Wars Pet Collection, more
BJ’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 65″ 4K HDTV $850, DJI Spark $400, home goods, more
Kmart Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 55-inch UHDTV $500, home goods, more
Sears Black Friday 2017 Ad hits w/ notable tool deals, home goods, tech, more
Ace Hardware Black Friday 2017 Ad: tools, holiday lights, fire pits, grills and much more
Review: JBL’s Pulse 3 waterproof speaker offers solid sound, built-in light show, and more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Add Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switches to your setup from $80, today only
- Clean your MacBook, iPhone or iPad w/ Belkin’s Kit for under $6 (all-time low)
- Do your MacBook a favor: Get LG’s 29-inch UltraWide Monitor for $180 (Reg. $265)
- Amazon has popular toys and board games from $7.50 in today’s Gold Box
- Pick up a new Philips electric toothbrush or shaver at Amazon all-time lows from $60
- Always have the weather nearby with the La Crosse Forecast Station for $28
- Spend $35 on LEGO and get the Creator Christmas set free at Target ($7 value)
- You can already grab an Xbox One X with a free game bundled in for $500 shipped
- Farberware 17-Piece Kitchen Tool Set hits Amazon low at $11 Prime shipped
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Get free channels with this Vansky Indoor HDTV Antenna for only $17 (Reg. $25)
- Save 30% on select LEGO Marvel Super Hero sets from $7: Spider-Man, Avengers, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Day R Premium, Simpler Pro, more
- WaterField’s new Nintendo Switch case fits all your accessories in a compact leather carrier
- Try Kindle Unlimited free for 60 days ($20 Value)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Middle-Earth Shadow of War $40, GTA V from $24, more
- Simpler Pro on iOS is now available free on the App Store (Reg. $4)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has $15 DC Comics t-shirts including Batman, Superman, more
- Sur La Table Cookware Sale up to 60% off: All-Clad, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, more
- Grab the Ozark Trail 14-in-1 Multi-Tool for under $4 at Walmart today
- Reebok offers its Men’s & Women’s Yourflex Training Shoes for just $28 (Reg. $55)
- PUR Classic Faucet Filtration System drops to just $12 shipped (Reg. up to $20)
- Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)
- Anker launches iPhone X and Mac accessory sale from $6: new cases, cables, more
- Best Mac/iOS Microphones for home recording
- Charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch with this $19 aluminum dock (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Rush dev’s latest game gets first price drop on iOS: Iron Marines $3 (Reg. $5)
- Clash of Dragmon on iOS gets its very first price drop: FREE (Reg. $1)
- Broken Sword 5 hits lowest price in years on iOS/Apple TV: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase
Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30
- Here’s the new LEGO-like Force Flyers DIY Fly n Drive Drone, available now
- iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions
- Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality
- Cozy up and grab a new book this fall from these must-have reads
- Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
- Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need
- Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle
- Sony’s Aibo Robot makes a return, but won’t replace your real dog just yet
- Oprah’s gift guide is live on Amazon and here is our favorite picks
- Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50
- Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode
- Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75
- Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, more
- The Rylo Camera offers cinematic 360-degree video supported by a powerful iOS app
- Chocolate Hub 2 pairs iPhone X with the latest Macbooks using wireless charging
- Martian unveils mVoice G2, an analog smartwatch w/ Alexa for Android and iPhone
- Intel unveils new Optane SSDs that double as additional RAM for your machine
- The new South Park Phone Destroyer game for iOS/Android gets an official release date
- LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal
- The best workout shoes of 2017 to wear for running, CrossFit, spin & more
- Gamebuino META delivers a mobile color retro gaming experience for $93
- Sony unveils massive new open-world samurai game: Ghost of Tsushima [Video]
- The Suaoki Solar Generator is jam-packed with power in a small package
- Grovemade’s new Stainless Steel & Cork Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone
- STEMosaur is an educational toy kids get to put together themselves
- AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
- Axis Gear brings window shades into the 21st Century w/ smartphone control and more
- GardenSpace is a robotic smart camera that can keep your garden thriving
- Diaper bag must-haves from $6 for any new baby
- How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available