9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus 64GB $225, Google Home + Phillips Hue $179, Galaxy S8+ $575, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Upgrade to a Moto G5 Plus 64GB Android smartphone for $225 (Reg. $300)

Google Home & Philips Hue Bundle brings voice control to your home for $179 (Reg. $280)

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (unlocked, no retail box): $575 (Reg. $725) | eBay

Save up to $40 on Amazon’s Fire Kids tablets, today only: 7-inch $70, more

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth FM Transmitter $15 (Reg. $20), more

Carry your MacBook in one of Belkin’s Classic Pro bags for $32 (Amazon low)

Jaybird’s Freedom 2 Bluetooth earbuds drop to $120 shipped (Reg. $150)

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Ace Hardware Black Friday 2017 Ad: tools, holiday lights, fire pits, grills and much more

Review: JBL’s Pulse 3 waterproof speaker offers solid sound, built-in light show, and more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Add Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Dimmer Switches to your setup from $80, today only

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features

The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase

Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30