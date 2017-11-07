Google Duo 22 prepares for Google account linking, updates Adaptive Icons [APK Teardown]

Version 22 of Google Duo is rolling out this afternoon with two notable features from Allo. Like the text messaging app earlier this week, Duo now has improved Adaptive Icon support. Meanwhile, upcoming Google account linking will let users be reached via email. Duo is also continuing work on their messaging feature.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Teardowns: In this ‘APK teardown,’ we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that was uploaded to the Play Store. When an app (or an APK, to be specific, in the case of Android apps) is decompiled, we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. With that in mind, read on.

Linking Google account

Allo allows users to link their Google account for easier contact and other features like Drive backup. Duo is now adding similar functionality that should let users be reached via email address, in addition to registered phone number. When this feature rolls out, users will be greeted by the prompt seen in the screenshot below to link their account.

Audio/video messaging

Meanwhile, this version shows Google continuing work on the audio/video messaging feature that we previously detailed. A new string reveals a button for sending an audio messages, while another notes the ability to delete messages. Users will be given the choice to explicitly “KEEP” or “DELETE” messages, with Google noting that deletions are permanent.

<string name=”button_send_audio_message”>Send audio message</string>

<string name=”delete_audio_message_dialog_title”>Delete audio message?</string> <string name=”delete_message_dialog_body”>”Deleting is permanent & can’t be undone.”</string> <string name=”delete_message_dialog_negative_button”>KEEP</string> <string name=”delete_message_dialog_positive_button”>DELETE</string> <string name=”delete_video_message_dialog_title”>Delete video message?</string>

Adaptive Icons

Like on Allo, Google Duo now has better Adaptive Icon support. Version 22 features icons that are not just the main icon placed within a white shape.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: