Huawei will reportedly take a note from Google, debut ‘Made for Huawei’ accessories

Google took a huge step with the debut of the Pixel 2 in kicking off the “Made for Google” program — a new branding option that gives consumers a collection of products that they know will work with their Google products. Now, it seems Huawei is preparing to do the same.

The best gifts for Android users

According to GizChina, Huawei is working on its own “Made for Huawei” program for its Mate 10 lineup and presumably the company’s other phones coming in the next several months. A source claims that a USB-C to HDMI adapter is being marketed as “Made for Huawei” for the Mate 10 and its desktop environment.

Obviously, it’s still very early to assume what the company has in store for this program, if it gets off the ground at all. At first thought, you might think it’s a bit presumptuous of Huawei to launch such a program, but do keep in mind that the company is one of the top smartphone makers in the world. Launching something like this would be a very smart move in the grand scheme of things.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: