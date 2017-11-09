9to5Toys Lunch Break: Huawei Honor 6X $150, Moto G4 Plus $150, Brother Compact Laser Printer $60, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Huawei Honor 6X 32GB (unlocked): $150 (Reg. $200)

Moto G4 Plus 16GB (unlocked): $150 (Reg. $200) | B&H

This Brother Compact Laser Printer w/ AirPrint is just $60 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Surge Protector w/ 8 Outlets & 2 USB Ports $25, more

Add Samsung’s 28-inch QLED 4K Monitor to your desk for $389 shipped (Reg. $500)

Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more

Meijer Black Friday 2017 ad: Amazon Echo, Google Home, Nintendo Switch, TVs and more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Review: Abode’s DIY Security System sports extensive features at a budget-friendly price

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

VIZIO’s HDMI-enabled 3.0-Ch. Soundbar hits $100 shipped before Black Friday

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon releases its Best Books of 2017 list with great gift ideas, curated guides, more

Panasonic launches the Lumix G9, a micro 4/3 camera geared toward photographers

How to: make your house smell wonderful for fall with these essentials