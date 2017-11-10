9to5Toys Lunch Break: ZTE Blade V8 $150, Acer 31.5″ Curved Monitor $190, ASUS Chromebook Flip $430, more

- Nov. 10th 2017 10:18 am PT

Score the 32GB ZTE Blade V8 Pro Dual Camera Smartphone for $150 (Reg. $200)

Add Acer’s 31.5-inch Curved Widescreen Monitor to your desk for $190 (Reg. $350), more

ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 with Intel Core m3: $430 (Reg. $460) | Amazon

Bang & Olufsen shows off gorgeous new $299 AirPlay, Chromecast & Bluetooth M3 speaker

Smartphone Accessories: iClever Universal Travel Adapter with USB $14, more

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more

Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!

Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more

Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more

Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more

Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more

Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more

Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more

Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more

eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more

Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Google Home, Nest, Echo Show, more

Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more

Cabela’s Black Friday 2017 ad: GoPro bundles, apparel, sporting goods, more

Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]

Get the DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ $50 Gift Card + Extra Battery for $849 ($1,100 value)

The CC Aurora is a small portable projector with big features and a long lasting battery

The new iRig HD 2 condenser mic for Mac/iOS is now available for purchase

Keep cozy & warm w/ these must-have items under $50 that make great gifts too

