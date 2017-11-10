9to5Toys Lunch Break: ZTE Blade V8 $150, Acer 31.5″ Curved Monitor $190, ASUS Chromebook Flip $430, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Score the 32GB ZTE Blade V8 Pro Dual Camera Smartphone for $150 (Reg. $200)
Add Acer’s 31.5-inch Curved Widescreen Monitor to your desk for $190 (Reg. $350), more
ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 with Intel Core m3: $430 (Reg. $460) | Amazon
Bang & Olufsen shows off gorgeous new $299 AirPlay, Chromecast & Bluetooth M3 speaker
Smartphone Accessories: iClever Universal Travel Adapter with USB $14, more
Best Buy’s Black Friday 2017 ad hits w/ big Apple discounts, smart home gear, TVs, much more
Walmart Black Friday 2017 ad: 9.7-inch iPad $249, Roku, Xbox One/PS4, Dyson, much more!
Staples Black Friday 2017 ad: Echo Dot $30, Echo $80, printers, much more
Macy’s Black Friday 2017 ad: Apple Watch deals, home goods, Dyson, more
Newegg Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Bose, Amazon Echo, Xbox One S, much more
Office Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Nest, Google Home, hard drives, monitors, more
Target’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals, new Echo, home goods, more
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Home Depot Black Friday 2017 ad: Google Home, Nest, Echo Show, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Cabela’s Black Friday 2017 ad: GoPro bundles, apparel, sporting goods, more
Xbox One X Project Scorpio Unboxing: First impressions w/ Microsoft’s new 4K console [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Get the DJI Phantom 4 Drone w/ $50 Gift Card + Extra Battery for $849 ($1,100 value)
- Converse cuts an extra 30% off all sale styles with deals from $28
- Own the classic: A Charlie Brown Christmas Hardcover Book for $5 (Reg. $17)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hitman Absolution, OTTTD Tower Defense, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Uncharted Lost Legacy $16, Yooka-Laylee $14, more
- UGG boots, pajamas and robes are up to 50% off with its Closet Event
- The SimpliSafe Protect Security System is now just $170 shipped (Reg. $270)
- Vornado Whole-room Heater with Remote will keep you warm for $75 (Reg. $100+)
- Kill cable modem rental fees – Linksys DOCSIS 3.0 Modem: $27 (Refurb, Orig. $70)
- Amazon offers Ariat boots & aparrel for as low as $37 in its Gold Box
- Sony’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver upgrades your home theater to 4K for $198 (Reg. $300)
- Run your sprinkler system w/ this Alexa-enabled controller for $83 shipped (Reg. $120)
- Score a new minimalistic wallet from $10 Prime shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Own six great digital HD films by Quentin Tarantino for just $15
- Clean those carpets before the holidays w/ the Bissel Big Green for $284 (Reg. $400)
- Save $100 on the TomTom Spark 3 Fitness Tracker + Music bundle: $150, today only
- Outfit your Apple Watch with a new sport band or case from $4 at Amazon
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard is just $79 right now (Reg. $100)
- PDFpen 9 Is the Easy Way to Edit, Merge and Mark Up Your PDFs on Mac for $31
- Apple’s top-end 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB now $449 off
- Best Buy takes up to $249 off select MacBook Pro models starting at $1,150
- Score Apple’s latest 128GB MacBook Air for just $780 shipped (Save $219)
- Apple’s iPad mini 4 hits Black Friday price early at $275 (Reg. $399)
- Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale takes $249 off iPad Pro starting at $525 shipped
- Best Buy offers Apple Watch deals for under $200 in its early Black Friday deals
- The colorful Blyss iOS puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- OTTTD Tower Defense for iOS now matching lowest price this year at $1 (Reg. $3+)
- Tiny Defense 2 on iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- uBar 4 Is an Awesome Replacement for the macOS Dock: $15 (Orig. $30)
- Clash of Dragmon on iOS gets its very first price drop: FREE (Reg. $1)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The CC Aurora is a small portable projector with big features and a long lasting battery
The new iRig HD 2 condenser mic for Mac/iOS is now available for purchase
Keep cozy & warm w/ these must-have items under $50 that make great gifts too
- StarkBoard arrives on Indiegogo as a sub-$500 electric skateboard
- Amazon releases its Best Books of 2017 list with great gift ideas, curated guides, more
- Panasonic launches the Lumix G9, a micro 4/3 camera geared toward photographers
- How to: make your house smell wonderful for fall with these essentials
- The Jolt eBike is being called “the best electric bike on the planet” at $500
- Check out these new handmade aged denim iPhone X/8/Plus cases, pre-order now
- Amazon’s 2017 fashion gift guide is here & we are sharing our top finds under $100
- Samsung TVs now ship with integrated Sling TV service for the first time
- Microsoft unveils massive new Xbox One X Curry 4 VIP bundle
- Lynx is a new solar-powered security camera that sports a wide range of features
- The New Nintendo 2DS XL Poké Ball Edition is now available for purchase
- Best luggage to take with you this holiday season from $30
- Here’s the new LEGO-like Force Flyers DIY Fly n Drive Drone, available now
- iOttie unveils refreshed lineup of iPhone X-compatible mounts and Qi solutions
- Ever dreamed of living in a house made of LEGO? Airbnb has made it a reality
- Cozy up and grab a new book this fall from these must-have reads
- Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
- Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need
- Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle
- Sony’s Aibo Robot makes a return, but won’t replace your real dog just yet
- Oprah’s gift guide is live on Amazon and here is our favorite picks
- Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50
- Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode
- Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75
- Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, more
- The Rylo Camera offers cinematic 360-degree video supported by a powerful iOS app